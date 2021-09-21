2-Minute Drill: Missing link

In <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/sports/2-minute-drill-school-spirit/article_3645fc20-14e2-11ec-b2f3-1fbe8fcff068.html" target="_blank">last week’s</a> 2-Minute Drill, I wrote about the communal aspect prep football can provide a school and how that was missed last spring. At Bradley-Bourbonnais on Friday, some saw just how important Friday nights can be.

After a tense day that started with protests concerning alleged sexual harassment, the Boilermakers’ home football game against Lincoln-Way West saw a consolidated crowd that featured family members of football players, band members, cheerleaders and dance team members, the latter of the three groups allowed to perform at the game after initially being told by the school only players and their families would be allowed.

The game was still the same on the field; the band was as vibrant as ever, and school spirit was felt from the cheerleaders on the sidelines — a group that, similar to the dance team, was able to showcase its talents during halftime like at any other football game. This game, although the host squad was on the wrong side of a 16-14 score, was a tremendously entertaining one to broadcast and cover.

But still, it was different.

There was no student section, known affectionately at Bradley-Bourbonnais as the Red Surge. There were no groups of kids who weren’t there so much to watch football as they were to spend a Friday night with their best friends.

When a group of students needed a time to rally together, at a place that differences are often put aside in the sake of uniting under team spirit, that rallying point was taken away.

I’m definitely not here to say the decision to tighten the crowd was the wrong one. I’m not saying it’s the right one, either, but I also don’t make those decisions for a reason. They’re difficult to make, especially on the day of a game.

What I do know, however, is the end result Friday night was unfortunate, and hopefully by the time the Boilers take the turf for Homecoming on Friday night, they’ll be able to do so in front of a full crowd.

Quick Recap

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 4:

• Kankakee 40, Champaign Centennial 0

• Wheaton Academy 34, Bishop McNamara 14

• Lincoln-Way West 16, Bradley-Bourbonnais 14

• Wilmington 10, Peotone 0

• Reed-Custer 55, Manteno 7

• Coal City 16, Herscher 7

• Central 24, Westville 13

• Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

• Salt Fork 28, Iroquois West 14

• Hoopeston 28, Watseka 6

• Oakwood 30, Dwight 22

• Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 34, Milford-Cissna Park 28

Full strength

For the first time this fall, every area team was able to play its game. Whether it was a local team or nonlocal team that had to call it, at least one local game ended in postponement each of the first three weeks of the season, thanks to low numbers because of injuries or COVID-19 protocols. Hopefully, the last five weeks to the season can keep that momentum.

<strong>Getting a clearer picture</strong>

One of the most competitive small-midsize conference races this fall figured to be the Illinois Central Eight race, and the chase hasn’t disappointed two weeks into the conference season. Only two ICE teams still are unblemished after two rounds of conference play: Wilmington and Reed-Custer.

Both teams have achieved that goal with different styles.

The Wildcats, ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A AP poll all season, have relied, per usual, on a disciplined, well-oiled ground game and devastating defense. Reed-Custer has hit everyone upside the head with speed, scoring at least 50 points in each of their contests.

Neither team can look ahead, as the Wildcats visit a Herscher team that’s been tough as nails thus far and the Comets take on their toughest defensive test in Peotone, but these two teams will meet in 10 days for what could be the ICE title.

<strong>Competition for the Kays</strong>

Few teams across the state have caught as much attention as the Kankakee Kays, who had a 40-0 running clock lead by halftime against Champaign Centennial on Friday. The Kays have climbed up to as high as second in the Class 6A poll, but East St. Louis petitioned up from Class 5A to Class 6A, one of the best teams in the state regardless of class.

There’s not a doubt in my mind the Kays would embrace the potential challenge the Flyers would bring in any round of the playoffs. That meeting would figure to be a world-class matchup of absurdly athletic football players.