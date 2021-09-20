ROUNDUP: Kankakee boys soccer wins first-ever All-City crown

BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 10, Bishop McNamara 0

On Monday evening, the Kays struck early and often to best the Irish after having defeated Bradley-Bourbonnais 5-2 earlier this fall. Kankakee scored five goals in the first half before cruising to a 10-0 victory in the second half, a shutout win to land their first-ever All-City championship.

“I think playing for All-City was a big motivator for us tonight,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “The fact that we were playing for an All-City championship really motivated us.”

Kankakee’s Ricardo Cruz went berserk after notching the Kays’ first goal early in the first half. The sophomore scored a team-high five goals and added an assist to help lead Kankakee.

“Cruz was on point tonight, and he took advantage of the opportunities he got,” Mkhwanazi said. “He can definitely go off on any night, and he’s been on a role in terms of goal-scoring. ... He had a huge night tonight.”

Julio Sanchez, Ruben Villagomez, James Bretzlaff and Isaac Stipp all tallied one goal each to further the carnage against their cross-town rival. Humberto Baez chipped in one goal and an assist, and Ulises Andrade tallied a team-high four assists.

“The thing that impressed me most is the fact that all the boys went out and executed tonight,” Mkhwanazi said. “It’s easy to be in a position to win, but it’s another thing to actually go out there and get the win.

“All in all, it was a great performance by my guys.”

Bishop McNamara’s goalkeeper Carter Levesque tallied 15 saves in the net.

Momence 7, Grace Christian 0

Momence took a 3-0 lead into halftime that grew by more than double by the end of the evening in River Valley Conference action Monday. No individual stats were available for Momence. Evan Rauwolf turned away 23 shots in net for the Crusaders.

BOYS GOLF

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

Streator’s 335 team score was good enough to secure first place to best second-place finisher Manteno by 28 strokes to win the ICE Conference Tournament at Wolf Creek Golf Course. Peotone finished third with 372 team points, which was seven strokes less than fourth-place finisher Coal City. Reed-Custer shot a combined 383 to take fifth, and Wilmington finished in seventh with 466.

Jayson Singleton and Carter McCormick led the Panthers with 88s, and Jace Nikonchuk shot a 92. Wes Dwyer added a 95.

Joe Hasse shot an 87 to lead the Blue Devils. Conner Janik carded an 88, and Michael O’Connor fired a 97. Miles Helfin chipped in a 100.

The Coalers were led by Dylan Brown, who shot a team-best 93. He was followed by teammates Aiden Hansen (94), Jack Varnek (95) and Luke Carter (97).

Eli Schaeffer notched an 87 to lead the Comets. Ben Lepper shot a 96, which was two strokes better than teammate Spencer Newbrough. Aiden Lantka shot a 102.

Patrick Robbins shot a 103 to lead the Wildcats. Aaron Burkey added a 106, and Colby Lawery shot a 110. Evan Geiss chipped in a 147.

Seven area golfers made the All-Conference Team. Schaeffer, Janik, Singleton, Brown, Helfin, Hasse and Nikonchuk all finished within the Top 12 to earn all-conference honors.

Iroquois County Tournament

Watseka took home first overall with a team score of 178 at Shewami Country Club. Iroquois West’s 184 was good enough for second, and Milford finished third with 207. Donovan secured 241 to grab fourth, followed by Cissna Park in fifth (250) and Christ Lutheran in sixth (275).

Jordan Schroeder notched medalist honors with a 39 to lead the Warriors. Hagen Hoy shot a 44, which was one stroke better than teammate Brayden Ketchum. Zachary Hickman added a 50. Schroeder, Hoy and Ketchum finished with Top 5 overall scores.

Kyler Meents finished with the second-best overall score, a 43, to lead the Raiders. He was joined on the scorecard by teammates Damon Fowler (45, fifth best) and Tyler Reed, who shot a 46. Evan Izquierdo chipped in a 50.

Milford was led by Payton Harwood, who shot a team-best 47. Salym Estes shot a 48, and Owen Halpin added a 54. RJ Mann contributed a 58.

Dalton Anderson (48) shot the only score below 50 to lead Donovan. Jacob Onnen shot a 61, and Weston LaReau and Carter Ponton chipped in 66s.

Cissna Park’s best golfer was Isaac Phelan, who shot a 58. Kahne Clauss shot a 62, followed by teammates Luke Petry (64) and Colson Carley (66).

Beecher 165, Bradley-Bourboannais 197

All four of the Bobcats’ top golfers shot in the 40s to help secure a 32-stroke win against BBCHS. Vinny Messana and Brandon Moffitt both shot 40s to tie for a share of medalist honors for Beecher. Jackson Reece shot a 42, and Jack Hayhurst carded a 43.

Thomas Offill led the Boilermakers with a 48, followed by teammates JT Woolman (49), Anthony Chouinard (50) and Luke Tsilis (50).

Dwight 181, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 190

The Trojans improved to 8-8 on the season with a nine-stroke victory. Jack Groves and Dane Halpin each led Dwight with 44s, and teammate Will Trainor finished right behind with a 45. Dawson Carr shot a 48.

GIRLS GOLF

Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament

Lincoln-Way West took home first place in the Southwest Suburban Conference Golf Tournament, and Bradley Bourbonnais finished 35 strokes behind, which was good enough for fourth with a team score of 397. Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with a 91, followed by teammate Danica Voss with a 94. Madelyn Duchene shot a 102, and Kate Cailteux and Larrigan Saindon both added 110s.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament

Makayla Wilkens, of Reed-Custer, shot an 87 to tie with Lisle’s Haley Cassells for the tournament’s best overall card.

Peotone was led by Kylie Spivak, who shot a 100. Katie Spivak added a 132.

Coal City’s Kylee Kennell carded a 103, and Dakota Clubb shot a 115.

Manteno’s Katherine Gaffney shot a 103. Channing Sexton led Wilmington with a 144, followed by teammates Emily Geiss (160) and Jenna Dabulskis (166).

Reed-Custer’s Wilkens and Peotone’s Kylie Spivak finished in the Top 3 to earn all-conference honors.

Iroquois County Tournament

Iroquois West shot a combined score of 206 to edge Watseka by 22 strokes for first place in the girls’ Iroquois County Tournament hosted at Shewami Country Club. Milford also joined the tournament but didn’t have enough girls to qualify for team scoring.

Adelynn Scharp notched a 42 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Raiders to victory. McKinley Tilstra carded a 49, which was good enough for the third-best overall score. Destiny Thomas secured the fifth-best overall score with a 56. Kiernan Tammen chipped in a 59.

Jasmine Essington shot a 47 to grab the second-best overall score and help lead Watseka. Teammate Allie Hoy added the fourth-best score with a 49, followed by teammates Cairlin Corzine (60) and Layla Holohan (72).

Milford’s best finisher was Kirstyn Lucht, who shot a 61. Anna Hagan added a 66.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Prairie Central 1

The Warriors won by 11 points in a third-set tiebreaker, taking the match 19-25, 25-23, 25-14 to improve to 9-6 on the season. Reagan Kochel tied for a team-high seven kills with teammate Kourtney Kincade and added a team-best four blocks. Mallary Dirks served up three aces, and Sydney McTaggart totaled 22 digs. Elena Newell led in assists with 12.

Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning 0

The Bearcats improved to 10-1 with a 25-19, 25-22 straight-set victory against Bismarck-Henning. Hunter Mowrey led Milford with nine kills and two aces. Emmaleah Marshino totaled 15 digs and five kills, and Jahni Lavicka tallied 16 assists.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Central 0

The Comets fought hard but fell in straight sets 24-26, 18-25. Rachel Thompson led Central in kills (three) and blocks (two). Allison Cox served up a team-high three aces, and Alana Gray grabbed a team-high 10 digs.