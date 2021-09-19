ROUNDUP: BBCHS volleyball takes fifth in Boilermaker Challenge

SATURDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Boilermaker Challenge

Rock Falls took first overall out of nine teams in the Boilermaker Challenge hosted by Bradley-Bourbonnais. Beecher secured second with a 3-1 record, followed by Bradley-Bourbonnais, which went 2-2 to take fifth, and Herscher, which grabbed ninth with a 1-3 record.

No individual stats were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Abby Sippel led Beecher with 18 digs and two assists. Talia Messana secured 23 assists, six digs and a kill. Cheyanna Stluka recorded 11 digs, six kills and an ace.

Ally Meyer led Herscher with 27 assists, 10 kills and eight aces. Emery Robinson totaled 42 digs and seven aces, and Kamryn Trammel tallied 20 digs.

Fieldcrest Invitational

The Timberwolves went 2-3 for fourth place. Brooklyn Stadeli led Cissna Park with 42 kills, 39 digs and 10 aces for the tournament.

high school FOOTBALL

Bismarck-Henning 49, Momence 0

Terrence Autman led the Redskins with 74 rushing yards on nine carries. Kud’de Betram went 9 for 26 for 74 passing yards with two interceptions. He also added 11 rushes for 23 rushing yards. Anthony Martinez chipped in four catches for 22 yards and three tackles. Dawson Petkunas totaled eight tackles, two assists and one tackle for loss.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anne 4, Reed-Custer 1

Reece Curtis led the Cardinals with a team-high two goals to go along with one assist. Damon Saathoff and Lucas Hanen both added one score each. Adrian Chagoya totaled seven saves.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

GIRLS GOLF

Chicago Latin 230, Andrew 253, BBCHS 290, Beecher 297, Plainfield East 300, Homewood-Flossmoor 303, Oak Forest 387, Stagg NTS

The pairing of Danica Voss and Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with an 86 at Andrew’s two-person best ball tournament. Kate Cailteux and Brynn Devine shot a 100, and Larrigan Saindon and Madalyn Duchene added a 104.

Beecher’s Makenzie Krupa and Abby Shepard combined for a 94, which was one stroke better than teammates Madelynne Oppenhuis and Samantha Kain. Grace Shepard and Tabitha Gregory chipped in a 108.

CROSS COUNTRY

Bradley-Bourbonnais swept the Argo Invitational with wins in both the boys and girls races. Madeline Mellin won the girls race, and Mady Dykstra took third overall. Emma Corbus took seventh, and Kate Mountain added an eighth-place finish. Jeremiah Lanum led the boys with a third-place finish, and Ethan Piper took sixth overall. Josiah Jones added a seventh-place finish, and Alex Sheely notched 11th.

BOYS IESA STATE GOLF FINALS

Beecher Junior High School’s Peyton Serafin (8th grade) fired a 77 at Metamora Fields Golf Club to notch a tie for 12th place at state.

FRIDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Grant Park 5, Grace Christain 0

The Dragons had a variety of scorers on the evening. Sawyer Loitz led Grant Park with two scores, and Emilio Sandoval, Rylan Heldt and Owen Reynolds each chipped in one goal. Luke Horn grabbed four saves.

Evan Rauwolf notched 14 saves to lead the Crusaders.

BOYS GOLF

Grant Park Invitational: Beecher 324, Illinois Lutheran 358, Watseka 360, Peotone 368, Grant Park 371, Dwight 379, Kankakee 380, Reed-Custer 383, Bishop McNamara 386, Manteno 393, St. Anne 419, Donovan 433, Crete-Monee DNF

All four of Beecher’s top golfers found themselves with Top-10 overall scores. Jack Hayhurst led the Bobcats with a 79, which was just two less strokes than teammate Jake Graniczny. Vinny Messana and Brandon Moffitt both carded 82s.

Jordan Schroeder grabbed a ninth-place individual finish with an 86 to lead Watseka. Hagen Hoy shot an 88, and Austin Marcier added a 92. Zach Hickman shot a 94.

Peotone didn’t land any golfer within the top 10 but still managed to take fourth overall. Joe Hasse led the Blue Devils with the only team score below 90, carding an 87. Miles Helfin shot a 91, which was followed closely by teammate Connor Janik with a 92. Michael O’Connor chipped in a 98.

Despite taking fifth as a team, Grant Park notched the best overall score thanks to Trey Boecker, who totaled an incredible 75 for the 18-hole tournament to earn medalist honors. Jasper Cansler shot a 95, Hunter Romanowski shot a 100, and Cade Lacer and Evan Surprenant each added 101s.

Dwight was led by Jack Groves with a card of 87. Will Trainor carded an 89, Dane Halpin shot a 100, and Dawson Carr added a 103.

All four of Kankakee’s top golfers shot below 100. Paul Azzarelli shot a team-best 91, which was two strokes better than teammate Carson Splear. Payne Tedford chipped in a 97, and Nathan Draper added a 99.

Eli Schaefer led the Comets with an 89, followed by teammates Spencer Newbrough (93), Ben Lepper (99) and Makayla Wilkins (102).

Eamon O’Brien took eighth place as an individual with a score of 86 to lead Bishop McNamara. Nik Acevedo and Connor Nugent both totaled 97s, and Johannes Peddinghaus shot a 106.

Jayson Singleton secured a team-best 94 to lead Manteno. Jace Nikonchuck shot a 98, and teammate Reece Rewerts finished right behind him with a 99. Wes Dwyer shot a 102.

Tyler Balthazor finished as the only Cardinal below a card of 100, with a 99. Michael Savoie carded a 101, followed by Ryan Sirois with a 108. Merrick Hess chipped in a 111.

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with a 99, which was five strokes better than teammate Griffin Walters. Weston Lareau shot a 110, and Carter Ponton added a 120.

Iroquois West 168, Milford 197

Iroquois West’s Damon Fowler notched the only card below 40, with a 39 to earn medalist honors. Following closely behind was his teammate Kyler Meents, who shot a 40. Kamden Kimmel added a 43, and Evan Izquierdo chipped in a 46.

Owen Halpin led the Bearcats with a 47, followed by teammates RJ Mann (49), Salym Estes (50) and Adin Portwood (51).