CROSS COUNTRY: BBCHS sweeps All-CIty thanks to an onslaught of young talent

KANKAKEE — This year’s All-City cross country meet under the bright lights at Bishop McNamara represented new, young talent taking the individual crowns.

In 2020, it was Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Alaina Bahr who repeated as the individual champion, and Irish junior Chase Provost claimed his first victory on the boys side. However, unlike last year’s race that saw seasoned veterans take home the individual victories, it was two sophomores who snagged the crowns this season.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jeremiah Lanum and Bishop McNamara’s Evita Martinez claimed individual championships in their respective races after taking third and second last season, respectively.

The Boilermakers managed to lead the charge to notch an overall All-City championship crown for both boys and girls. Bradley-Bourbonnais was downright dominant in the boys’ race, as the Boilermakers totaled six of the top 10 finishes, all of which included first, third, fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth.

“Our athletes worked really hard,” Boilers coach Tony Swafford said.

“And we knew we had a little bit of depth, and that definitely played to our favor,.”

BBCHS’s score was a miniscule 21, and the Irish took second with 38 team points. Kankakee finished third with 81.

“In terms of packing up runners, we tried to keep guys together, but it fell apart a little bit,” Swafford said. “However, it still resulted in an All-City championship, so there’s nothing to be upset about.”

Lanum took first with a time of 13 minutes, 29 seconds to edge past Provost, last year’s individual champion, by a comfortable nine seconds. The Boilermakers’ other qualifying finishers were Josiah Jones in third place (13:58), Ethan Piper in fourth (14:04), Ebenezer Gideon in sixth (14:29), Alex Bonilla in seventh (14:29.78) and Alex Sheely, who rounded out the scores in ninth place (14:45).

“It feels incredible to win because I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I took third last year,” Lanum said. “It’s a great experience against some great competition. My journey has been pretty cool.”

Following Chase Provost’s second-place time of 13:38 for McNamara was Christian Provost, who finished fifth overall in 14:10 and Sam Munsterman, who took eighth with a time of 14:33. Rounding out the Irish qualifiers were Grant Fouts (10th, 14:50) and Gavin Phillips (13th, 15:50).

“It feels good to take second even though I would have liked to take first again,” Chase Provost said. “It doesn’t always work out that way, which is fine because you win some and you lose some. ... I think this run was indicative of partially what I can do while not being at my best.”

Sam Yohnka provided Kankakee’s top result once again by finishing 12th overall in 15:32, with Jalen Townsend following less than a minute behind him in 15th with a time of 16:25. The Kays’ other contributing scorers in the boys’ race were Zach Bourdreau (17th, 16:50), Ryan Shepard (18th, 17:07) and Logan Morris (19th, 17:17).

“I was happy with Yohnka taking 12th overall,” Kays coach Rich Olmstead said. “You always want to be further up, but my guys are getting there.”

The Boilermakers’ girls replicated the boys team’s success with a championship of their own, though by a slimmer margin. Bradley-Bourbonnais secured a 14-point victory against second-place McNamara thanks to a slew of Top-10 finishes.

The Boilers’ team featured seven finishers in the Top 10, which earned them 23 team points — enough to best McNamara’s 37. Kankakee took third with 74 points.

Freshman Madeline Mellin finished in second place in her first-ever All-City matchup, totaling a time of 11 minutes and 25 seconds in the 2 1/2-mile course, which was just 16 seconds behind first-place finisher Martinez, of McNamara.

“I feel like I didn’t do my best, but it was my first time ever running this course, and so it was exciting,” Mellin said. “It’s a fun race, but I’m not too happy taking second place.”

Mellin’s time was just 16 seconds ahead of her teammate Mady Dykstra, who finished in 11 minutes and 41 seconds. Joining Mellin and Dykstra on the scoreboard for the 2021 champs were Kate Mountain in fifth (12:14), Mady Mroz in sixth (12:18) and Emma Corbus in seventh (12:20).

The Irish totaled three Top-10 finishers, including Martinez, who won her first All-City title in her second season with a time of 11 minutes and 17 seconds.

“It’s exciting taking first place this year after finishing in second last season,” Martinez said. “I definitely think I still have a lot to work on.”

Martinez was followed by teammates Addie Langelett (4th, 11:58) and Meredith Cortes (8th, 12:27). Rounding out the Irish’s qualifiers were Izzy Quigley (11th, 13:21) and Carlyn Renchen (13th, 13:50).

Kankakee’s top finisher was Abery Chandler, who finished 12th overall in 13 minutes, 28 seconds. She was joined by teammates Marielle King (14th, 14:01), Millia Riley (15th, 16:10), Abigail Haut (16th, 16:49) and Wendy Machaca (17th, 17:12).