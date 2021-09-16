ROUNDUP: Reed-Custer's Kuban scores five goals in Comets' win over Wilmington

BOYS SOCCER

Reed-Custer 5, Wilmington 2

Danny Kuban couldn’t be stopped against the Wildcats as he totaled all five scores to lead the Comets. Braxton Brassard led in the assist department with three, one more than teammate Christian Koca. Goalkeeper Sam Dennis secured 12 saves in the net.

Erik Ostheim and Josh Girot led Wilmington with one goal each. Girot chipped in an assist, and Gave Cravens added seven saves as the team’s goalkeeper. The Wildcats also raised $603 for Megan Bugg’s cancer research project thanks to the Reed-Custer soccer club’s large donation in addition to the packed bleachers of fans between both teams.

Kankakee 2, Thornton 1

The Kays came back from trailing 1-0 in the first half to grab the one-goal win. Ricardo Cruz and Julio Sanchez scored one goal each to lead Kankakee. Humberto Baez added one assist. Kevin Quinones tallied 13 saves.

Bismarck-Henning 5, Iroquois West 3

The Raiders were shutout in the first half before Josh Plattner, Mario Andrade and Angel Melgoza all chipped in one goal each in the second half to help lead Iroquois West. Keeper Chris Andrade notched six saves.

Beecher 3, Momence 1

The Bobcats added the only goal in the second half to secure a two-goal win against the Redskins. Bryce Beck led Beecher with a hat trick. Logan Wilkins and Austin Hauser totaled one assist each. Cam Paulmeier grabbed six saves.

No individual stats were available for Momence.

Central 4, Illinois Lutheran 0

The Comets notched a shutout victory with the help of four scores, three of which came from Ethyn Bailey to record the hat trick. Brayden Morris added a score, and Morgan Beherns and Nathan Warner chipped in one assist each. Ryan Kohler grabbed five save in the net.

Grant Park 3, St. Anne 1

Rylan Heldt scored two goals in the first four minutes of action to lead the Dragons. Fifteen minutes later, Heldt notched a hat trick with his third goal of the evening. Nolan Schneider grabbed one assist, and goalkeeper Luke Horn secured one save in the net.

Logan Tolly scored a goal off an assist by Damon Saathoff to lead the Cardinals. Adrian Chagoya recorded 14 saves.

Westmont 2, Bishop McNamara 1

The Irish lost by one goal after taking a 1-0 lead into halftime. Aiden Olivares scored McNamara’s only goal off an assist by Kolton Hunt. Carter Levesque notched six saves.

Hoopeston 7, Watseka 0

No individual stats were available for the Warriors.

Joliet Catholic 1, Coal City 0

The Coalers had their chances but couldn’t find pay dirt against a strong JCA defense. Colin Hart totaled 10 saves to lead Coal City.

Lisle 5, Herscher 1

Jaden Jamie scored off an assist by Trey Schwarzkopf to lead the Tigers. Tucker White grabbed 12 saves.

BOYS GOLF

Manteno 197, Grace Christian 245

Manteno was led by senior Reece Rewerts with a 47 to earn medalist honors. Senior Sam Poskonka shot a 49, which was followed closely by teammates Brody Shepard (50) and Logan Bukowski (51).

Evan Rauwolf shot a 57 to lead the Crusaders. He was followed by teammates Josh Navratil (62) and Caleb Gregoire and Andre Betz, who both shot 63s.

Livingston County Golf Tournament (18 Holes)

Coal City shot a team score of 361 to earn sixth place out of nine teams, all of which were nonlocal schools. Dylan Brown led the Coalers with a 86, which was only two less strokes than teammate Ryne Phelan. Ryland Megyeri added a 89, and Aiden Hansen shot a 98.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 215, Beecher 219, Grant Park NTS

Allie Hoy shot a meet-low 47 to earn medalist honors and help Watseka improve to 14-3 overall this season. Jasmine Essington shot a 51, and Layla Holohan carded a 56. Caitlin Corzine added a 61.

All four of Beecher’s top golfers shot in the 50s, with Makenzie Krupa leading the way with a 52. Madelynne Oppenhuis shot a 55, and Tabitha Gregory and Grace Shepard both chipped in 56s.

Grant Park only had three golfers, so they didn’t qualify for team scoring. Zoe Gawlinski carded a team-best 52, and Izzy Currier shot a 59. Kennedy Marcotte shot a 69.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Watseka 2, Oakwood 0

The Warriors took the match in straight sets, winning 25-20, 25-11. Sydney McTaggart led the squad in digs (10) and aces (2). Elena Newell chipped in 11 assists, and Reagann Kochel totaled eight kills, which was five more than teammate Addi Edwards.

Cissna Park 2, Bismarck-Henning 1

The Timberwolves won 25-20 in the third set after coming back in the second set 25-23 after their 14-25 first-set loss. Mikayla Knake led the squad with three aces and 27 assists. Emma Morrical totaled a team-high 12 kills, and Brooklyn Stadeli added nine more kills. Stadeli also recorded a team-high 16 digs in a solid defensive effort.

Momence 2, Donovan 0

The Redskins took it 25-18, 25-16 against the Wildcats to win in straight sets. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Donovan was led by Kendahl Carlson who totaled two assists, one block, one dig and a kill. Rae Stucki added a team-high four digs.

Milford 2, Armstrong 1

The Bearcats won by nine points in a third-set tiebreaker after winning the second set 25-23 and losing the first set 17-25. Anna McEwen totaled 18 digs and 11 kills to lead Milford. Caley Mowrey notched 17 kills, and Jahni Lavicka added 23 assists. Emmaleah Marshino recorded 24 digs.

Illinois Lutheran 2, Central 0

The Comets fell in back-to-back sets 18-25 and 7-25. Rachel Thompson secured a team-high six kills to go along with two blocks. Laney Bottorff totaled four digs, one more than teammate Emilie Baker. Baker also chipped in a team-high six assists.

G-SW 2, Grant Park 0

The Panthers won 25-22, 25-17 to take a straight-set victory against the Dragons. No individual stats were available for G-SW.

Leading the way for Grant Park was Brooke Veldhuizen who totaled a team-high in kills (7) and blocks (3). Andi Dotson recorded 13 digs, and Lindsey Madril added six assists.