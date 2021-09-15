ROUNDUP: Busy Wednesday of prep golf

GIRLS GOLF

Lincoln-Way West 182, Bradley-Bourbonnais 199

The Boilermakers came up short in Southwest Suburban Conference action Wednesday. Gabby Hubbs’ 45 led Bradley-Bourbonnais. Madelyn Duchene shot a 50, Larrigan Saindon shot a 51, and Danica Voss shot a 53.

Sandwich 210, Plano 223, Dwight 234

The Trojans visited Sandwich and took third at Wednesday’s triangular at Edgebrook. Kendahl Weller led Dwight with a 50, four strokes ahead of teammate Sophie Anderson. Darien Guyer shot a 60, and Ashley Thompson and Murphy Connolly each shot 70.

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 170, Watseka 187

The Bobcats continued to display their area supremacy with a 17-stroke win against another well-respected local squad. Jack Hayhurst led Beecher with a 41. Vinny Messana, Jake Graniczny and Andrew Hering each came in with 43 on their score cards.

Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder had the low score on the day with a 40. Zach Hickman shot a 47, and Hagen Hoy and Brayden Ketchum fired 50.

Coal City 172, Peotone 177, Manteno 193

The Coalers emerged victorious at Wednesday’s Illinois Central Eight triangular, led by Ryne Phelan’s 41. Aiden Hansen shot a 42, Dylan Brown shot a 44, and Jack Vamek shot a 45.

Peotone’s Miles Heflin shot a 39 to earn medalist honors. Conner Janik shot a 42, Michael O’Connor shot a 46, and Joe Hasse shot a 50.

Manteno was led by Jayson Singleton’s 43. Logan Bukowski shot a 48, Reece Rewerts shot a 50, and Ethan Godsey shot a 52.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 187, Iroquois West 189, Tri-Point 226

In a nonconference meeting Wednesday, the Raiders came up just two strokes short of victory. Kamden Kimmel led Iroquois West with a 44. Damon Fowler shot a 46, Evan Izquierdo shot a 49, and Kyler Meents shot a 50.

Tri-Point was led by Dominic Carrera’s 47.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilmington 7, Plano 4

The Wildcats had an offensive extravaganza Wednesday, led by Josh Girot’s three-goal, two-assist performance. Erik Ostheim scored twice and dished three dimes. Talin Yakima had a goal and two assists, and Connor Cieszkiewicz also scored. Gabe Cravens turned away 12 shots, and Isaac Chavez recorded four saves.

VOLLEYBALL

Peotone 2, Central 0

The Blue Devils escaped in nonconference action Wednesday with a pair of 25-21 wins to improve to 9-5 on the year. Malya Sayre had eight kills, three digs and two blocks. Amanda Hasse added a pair of blocks and kills apiece. Marissa Velasco added three kills. Quinn Pollak and Emma Coffey each had three digs, with Pollak adding three kills and Coffey adding two aces.

Rachel Thompson had three kills and five blocks for the Comets. Alana Gray had five digs and a kill, and Lanney Bottorff had four digs and a kill. Emilie Gray had six assists and five digs.

Romeoville 2, Wilmington 0

The Wildcats fell 25-14, 25-11 in a tough nonconference matchup Wednesday. Bella Reyes led the team with four kills and two digs. Jaylee Mills had two kills and a dig. Abbie Rampa had a pair of blocks and a kill.

Seneca 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1

The Panthers fell 25-20 in the third set after the two nonconference foes traded 25-23 sets in the first and second. Colby Grieff racked up 10 kills, five digs, three aces and two assists. Addison Fair had seven kills, seven digs and an ace. Hannah Frescura recorded 18 assists, 12 digs, four kills and three aces. Taylor Congor had 17 digs and a block. Claire Hennessy had 15 digs, three kills and an ace.