BOYS SOCCER: Well-rested Boilermakers blank Herscher

BRADLEY — A week off of any sport either will have a team come out flat or pristine. When it came to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys soccer team, which last played Sept. 4, the Boilermakers were on the fortunate side of having time off as they went on to secure a 5-0 shutout victory against Herscher at home on Tuesday evening.

Bradley-Bourbonnais used its extra time off to work on defensive, transitional and attacking phases of play, as well as how each player can express his creative freedom.

“Even in practice [Monday], [the coaching staff and I] were shaking our heads, wondering if they really understood it,” Boilermakers coach Rohan Robinson said. “Once the whistle started today, they had it.

“They were moving in every direction and doing everything we were going over the last few days. It was really nice to see.”

It all started when the Boilermakers got a shot on goal within the first minute of action. Both their offensive and defensive players were in sync from the opening whistle, which led to the home squad taking an early 2-0 lead into halftime after Michael DeCarlo and Daniel Sorich landed goals at the 22- and 36-minute marks, respectively. The two scores came in an aggressive first half that saw the Boilermakers out-shoot Herscher 17-3 within the first 40 minutes of action.

“I think it came from my guys being hungry and not being able to play for an entire week,” Robinson said.

The scoring parade continued in the second half. Sorich scored two more goals to secure the hat trick, with goals at the 60- and 63-minute marks. Brian Aldridge put the finishing touch on the game by securing BBCHS’s fifth goal of the evening with nine minutes left in the contest.

“It felt great to land a hat trick tonight,” Sorich said. “The team worked together well, and we had a good week of practice last week. We came out hungry to score goals.”

The shutout win helped Bradley-Bourbonnais improve to 3-5 on the season, and the loss put Herscher at 3-5-1 overall.

“This is definitely the best we’ve played so far,” Sorich said. “We have way harder games coming up with conference play, and so this is just the base, and we hope to continue building on this win.”

As for the Tigers, this year’s squad is a far cry from last year’s team (14-3 overall), as it lost 10 seniors, one of which included Bascom Jackson, their leader in goals (15) last season.

“We are young and still learning,” Tigers head coach Alan High said. “Bradley-Bourbonnais is a quality team, and it was our first time on turf. ... We’re still trying to find ourselves.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Sorich led the Boilermakers with a hat trick. DeCarlo and Aldridge chipped in one goal each. Grant Bahr notched two saves.

Tucker White grabbed 10 saves to lead the Tigers.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (3-5) will head to Normal West for a nonconference game at 6 p.m. Thursday. Herscher (3-5-1) will travel to Lisle for an Illinois Central Eight Conference game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.