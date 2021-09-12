GOLF: Dwyer holds off wind, crowded field to win county amateur championship

One year ago, Matt Dwyer finished the Kankakee County Amateur Tournament with the bittersweet feeling of a co-championship after a four-hole playoff with Damen Jenson.

This year, for the sixth time, Dwyer had the pleasure of having the crown to himself.

Thanks to an early eagle on the third hole and a birdie on the ninth to give himself some breathing room, Dwyer fought off a windy back nine and charges from Logan Brimberry, Anthony Ricketts and Brad Dulin to take home the trophy at Oak Springs Golf Club.

"It feels a little better [than a co-championship], but it’s great," Dwyer said. "We’re lucky to have this tournament, a lot of great guys to compete with.

"There were four great guys in my group, and it’s enjoyable to compete, and to be able to get the trophy is pretty cool."

In addition to sharp winds, the course at Oak Springs was set up as rigorous as ever, with difficult pin locations throughout the spacious 18 holes. As the two factors combined to create some potential frustrations for the field, Dwyer had to remind himself he wasn't the only one dealing with the difficulties the golfers were presented with.

"At times, I played [really] well, and at times, the wind and the course kind of got to me," Dwyer said. "I kind of just tried to tell myself that everyone was playing the same course and tried not to beat myself up.

"The course was in good shape, but there were tough pins and [a lot] of wind."

Dwyer earned his victory with a two-day total of 150 strokes. Brimberry finished second (152), a stroke ahead of Ricketts and Dulin (153). Jeff Voss (155) rounded out the top five.

1. Matt Dwyer 150

2. Logan Brimberry 152

3. Anthony Ricketts 153

3. Brad Dulin 153

5. Jeff Voss 155

6. Rich Dulin 156

7. Damen Jenson 159

7. Marc Mayotte 159

9. Ryan Dulin 160

9. Tyler Karraker 160

9. Brock Boudreau 160

12. Ray Pasel 162

12. Rick Deany 162

14. Mike Jamieson 164

15. Derek Gleason 165

15. Mike Mateja 165

15. Joe Panici 165

18. Kyle Dwyer 166

19. Scott Moreland 167

19. R.J. Tyson 167

21. Justin Grace 168

21. Ron Williams 168

21. Pete Weiand 168

24. Casey Gronbech169

25. Jesse Fox 172

26. Mike Aarns 181