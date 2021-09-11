FOOTBALL: Mac drops 60 at Ridgewood; Bradley-Bourbonnais falls at Lockport

Bishop McNamara 60, Ridgewood 0

The Fightin’ Irish improved to 1-2 on the year and 1-0 in the Metro Suburban Conference in a road game that saw them pull ahead 47-0 by the halftime intermission.

Tony Phillips only needed six carries to register 144 yards and two touchdowns. Jaydon Wright scored on both of his rushing attempts, totaling 73 yards. Mel Hay ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on two carries and Alan Smith went for 35 yards and a touchdown on three rushing attempts.

Brady Bertrand was 3-for-5 for 84 yards and a touchdown and Deuce Allaway was a perfect 2-for-20 for 20 yards and a touchdown pass. Colton Provost had two catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

The Irish visit Wheaton Academy at 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Lockport 43, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7

The Boilermakers fell to 2-1 on the year after the Porters pulled away in the second quarter, where they turned a 9-0 lead into a 30-0 lead by halftime Friday night.

Caige Williams and Caleb Barclay connected for an 18-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Williams finished the night 14-for-26 for 128 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. Nathan Murphy had 14 carries for 54 yards.

The Boilers return home to host Lincoln-Way West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Reed-Custer 42, Lisle 14

The Comets improved to 3-0 (1-0 Illinois Central Eight) with a thoroughly impressive effort against the Lions Friday, outgaining the Lions 413-148.

Elliot Cassem had 149 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries to lead the Comets in rushing yardage to go along with a team-high 29 receiving yards on two catches. Jace Christian found the endzone three times and netted 63 yards on 11 carries. Jake McPherson was 7-for-10 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air and added 105 rushing yards on 12 carries. Eddie Gad was on the receiving end of McPherson’s touchdown and totaled two catches for 15 yards.

The Comets visit Manteno at 7 p.m. next Friday.

Streator 45, Herscher 40

The Tigers saw the Bulldogs pull out some Friday Night magic and score 20 unanswered points before defending a Brock Wenzelman pass in the endzone on a 4th down from the 11-yard line to preserve the victory and drop Herscher to 2-1 and 0-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Wenzelman tossed five touchdowns and threw for 319 yards on 22-of-36 passing, per Shaw Media’s J.T. Pedelty. Rylan Henderschott caught four of those touchdowns on six catches for 137 yards. Clay Schultz added 11 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown and he also added a rushing touchdown. Tyler Dutra had 103 yards on 28 carries.

The Tigers host Coal City at 7 p.m. Friday.

Central 26, Oakwood 8

The Comets improved to 2-1 on the year after scoring the game’s final 20 points Friday night.

Luke Shoven went 8-for-16 passing for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added 14 yards and a rushing touchdown on eight carries. Grant Grider caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown and Tristan Schmidt added an 18-yard touchdown catch. Carson Turner had a 12-yard catch and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

The Comets host Westville at 7 p.m. Friday.

Momence 30, Hoopeston 14

The Redskins scored 15 unanswered points in the second half to create space from Hoopeston and improve to 2-1 on the season. Kud’de Bertram tossed two touchdown passes, one each to CJ Wiechec and Kam Tyler. Bertram also added a touchdown run on 19 carries for 115 yards. Easton Newberry totaled 14 carries for 65 yards and a score.

Momence travels to Bismarck-Henning at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Iroquois West 49, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

The Raiders improved to 3-0 to reach the three-win mark for the first time since 2007 with a monstrous victory Friday.

John Alden only needed six rushing attempts to rack up 45 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Gabriel Alvarez added 21 yards and a touchdown and six more receiving yards, and Izayah Hargett had 15 yards and a touchdown. Sam McMillan went 2-for-2 for 26 yards, one of those passes a 20-yard touchdown to Damian Alvarado.

Iroquois West visits Salt Fork at 12 p.m. next Saturday.