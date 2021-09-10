ROUNDUP: St. Anne's Saathoff, Grant Park's Heldt notch hat-tricks in respective games

Daily Journal Staff Report

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anne 7, Grace Christian 0

Damon Saathoff notched another hat-trick with a team-high three goals to lead the Cardinals. Julian Chagoya, Logan Anderson, Reece Curtis and Logan Tolly all chipped in one goal each to help St. Anne improve to 7-1 overall.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Grant Park 7, Illinois Lutheran 1

Rylan Heldt recorded a hat-trick with three scores to lead the Dragons in a dominant win. Tyler Hudson, Wesley Schneider, Brayden Heldt and Ayden Delaney all added one goal each. Mikaela LoSchiavo chipped in two assists.

Beecher 7, Central 1

The Bobcats were led by Logan Wilkins, who totaled two goals and an assist. Ethan Graham added a score and an assist, and Cam Paulmeier tallied five saves behind the net.

Danville 4, Watseka 2

The Warriors secured one goal each from Angel Brittenham and Fernando Orellana.

Trinity 2, Portage Christian 1

The Eagles scored two goals in the second half to complete the comeback victory and improve to 4-4 on the season. No individual stats were available for the Eagles.

Manteno 2, Coal City 1

Scott Eldridge continues to lead the Panthers by scoring both his squad’s goals off assists by Drew St. Aubin and Joe Mallaney. Andrew Heuring notched six saves as the goalkeeper.

Dylan Hunter scored the only goal for the Coalers, and Colin Hart notched 17 saves behind the net.

Iroquois West 7, Georgetown-Ridgefarm/Westville 1

The Raiders scored six second-half goals to secure the wide margin victory. Jimmy Andrade notched a team-high two goals, which was one more than teammates Jorge Reyes, Josh Plattner, Angel Melgoza and Santiago Andrade. Chris Andrade tallied six saves.

Elmwood Park 8, Bishop McNamara 0

Curran Smith recorded seven saves in a valiant effort behind the net for McNamara.

Momence 3, Peotone 2

No individual stats were available for Momence.

The Blue Devils’ offense was led by Niko Balaskas who tallied both scores on the evening.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Beecher 2, Central 0

The Bobcats improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-9, 25-12 win over Central. Cheyanna Stluka led the squad with seven kills, five digs and an ace. Lily Avelar added six aces, two digs and a kill. Abby Sippel chipped in eight digs.

Gardner-SW 2, Grace Christian 0

The Panthers edged the Crusaders 25-22, 25-23 to improve to 4-4 on the season. Colby Grieff tallied six digs, four kills and two aces to lead Gardner-South Wilmington. Hannah Frescura chipped in 13 assists, four kills and two digs.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0

The Warriors grabbed a 25-5, 25-14 straight-set victory over the Raiders. Sydney McTaggart led Watseka with 18 digs and two aces. Haylie Peck notched a team-high six kills, and Elena Newell totaled 18 assists.

The Raiders were led by Madi Scheurich who totaled three digs, two kills and an ace. Crystal Diaz chipped in a team-high nine digs. Shea Small added one kill and one ace.

Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 0

Malya Sayre notched nine digs, seven kills and an ace to help the Blue Devils secure a 25-21, 25-14 win over the Comets. Quinn Pollak recorded 16 points, eight aces and a kill. Amanda Hasse grabbed three aces and two kills.

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Coal City 2, Streator 0

The Coalers improved to 8-7 on the season with a 26-24, 25-18 straight-set win over Streator. Mia Rodriguez totaled a team-best six kills to go along with two digs and a block. Grace Norris added eight digs and an ace. Addyson Waliczek recorded eight setting assists, four aces, three digs and three kills.

Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

The Bearcats stay hot with a straight-set win (25-14, 25-12) to improve to 7-1 on the season. Caleb Mowrey led the squad with 11 kills, six digs and four aces. Anna McEwen chipped in 12 digs, and Hunter Mowrey tallied seven assists, four aces and four kills.

Grant Park 2, Donovan 0

Brooke Veldhuizen and Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with six kills each. Chloe Davis chipped in a team-best five digs, followed by Andi Dotson and Lindsey Madril with four each.

Donovan was led by Paiton Lareau who recorded seven digs, three kills, three blocks and an ace. Kendahl Carlson added a kill and two block shots.

Manteno 2, Lisle 0

The Panthers swept Lisle in straight-sets, taking it 25-11, 26-24, to improve to 5-4 overall. No individual stats were available for Manteno.

Chicago Christian 2, Bishop McNamara 0

The Irish fell in straight-sets 10-25, 21-25. Emma McCammon led McNamara with a team-high three aces to go along with five assists. Lillie Nugent, Jacqueline Allaway and Ashlyn Mitchell secured four kills each.

BOYS GOLF

Iroquois West 176, Kankakee 182

Damon Fowler notched medalist honors with a 41 to lead the Raiders to a close victory over the Kays. Kyler Meents shot a 42, followed by teammates Evan Izquierdo (46) and Tyler Read (47).

Paul Azzarelli shot a team-best 44 to lead the Kays. He was closely followed by teammates Tyler Bayston (45), Payne Tedford (46) and Carson Splear (47).

Coal City 177, Reed-Custer 202

The Coalers grabbed an Illinois Central Eight win over the Comets. Aiden Hansen Dylan Brown and Ryne Phelan all tied for medalist honors with 43s to lead Coal City. Luke Crated and Buddy Widlowski each shot a 48.

Aiden Lantka shot a 47 to lead the Comets, which was one-less stroke than teammate Eli Schaefer. Makayla Wilkins added a 53, and Spencer Newbrough shot a 54.

Morris 171, St. Beede 173, Dwight 177

Dwight’s Will Trainor shot a 42, followed by teammates Reid Gall (44), Dane Halpin (45) and Jack Denker (46).

Watseka 178, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 178

The Warriors won the tiebreaker thanks to Mitchell Gaylen, who shot a 48 to record the Warriors fifth-best score on the evening. Jordan Schroeder shot a 41, and Zach Hickman shot a 44. Brayden Ketchum added a 46, and Hagen Hoy shot a 47.

Milford 206, Danville 206, Schlarmann 213, Westville 252

Payton Harwood shot a team-best 47 to lead the Bearcats to help them improve to 10-14 on the season.

Cissna Park 228, Hoopeston 241, Christ Lutheran 255

The Timberwolves were led by Luke Petry and Colson Carley, who both shot 52s. Kahne Clauss shot a 61, and Brody Sluis shot a 63.

Peotone 177, Manteno 181

Joe Hasse earned medalist honors with a 41 to lead the Blue Devils. Miles Helfin shot a 42, and Connor Janik chipped in a 45. Matt Derkacy and Michael O’Connor added 49s.

No individual stats were available for Manteno.

GIRLS GOLF

Beecher 222, Watseka 224

The Bobcats edged the Warriors by two-strokes thanks to Makenzie Krupa, who carded the only score on the evening under 50 with a 48 to earn medalist honors for Beecher. Madelynne Oppenhus shot a 55, one less stroke than teammate Abigail Shepard. Samantha Kain shot a 63.

Jasmine Essington shot a 50 to lead Watseka. She was followed by teammates Allie Hoy (54), Layla Holohan (58) and Sophie Simpson (62).

Lockport 173, Bradley-Bourbonnais 205

Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with a 48, which was one less stroke than teammate Danica Voss. Larrigan Saindon shot a 52, and Madelyn Duchane shot a 56.

GIRLS TENNIS

Coal City 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Molly Stiles and Trinidy Barrus both picked up straight-set victories in singles play to lead the Coalers. All three doubles pairings of Abby Stiles/Ana Flores, Ava Solis/Kylie Jackson and Rachel Hall/Erica Esparza won in straight-sets as well.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 100, Homewood- Flossmoor 77

The Boilermakers continued their winning ways with their second victory of the week on Thursday. Abigail Betterton, Mia Muldler, Avary Tomic and Maddy Miller won the 200-yard medley relay, and Betterton, Mulder, Tomic and Chloe Cooper combined to win the 200-yard freestyle relay and Tomic, Cooper, Miller and Sarah Toole won the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Individually, Betterton won the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Mulder won the 50-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle. Miller won the 100-yard butterfly, and Tomic won the 100-yard freestyle.