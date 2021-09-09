The Z-Files: Away from the game

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.</em>

Through half a century teaching and coaching at Bishop McNamara, Rich Zinanni has been asked to tag along on plenty of trips and adventures with fellow alumni or friends of the school. On one trip to see the Chicago Cubs at spring training in 1984, Zinanni was exposed to a different kind of football than what he was coaching on Friday nights in the fall.

That fall, Zinanni and seven friends got together and gave the game of Fantasy Football a shot. They met up and held the inaugural Zinanni Football League draft in 1984. The league increased to 10 members a few years later, with Zinanni the lone original member, and during those years, Zinanni has seen what was once a niche game become the thing everyone spends their Sunday afternoons glued to their phones for.

“It was like a hobby, just something to do, and it’s just exploded,” Zinanni said. “You talk about raising interest in the NFL — there’s tons of interest in it from girls, guys and kids. ... It’s just fun to be your own [general manager].”

Zinanni is quick to note fantasy football is nowhere near as thrilling as coaching the real thing, but it’s provided an outlet for him and his friends to continue to stay in consistent communication. Kenny Johnson, one of Zinanni’s lifelong friends, joined the league when it expanded to 10 teams and has been a part of it since.

Computers are responsible for keeping track of points and transactions nowadays, but that wasn’t the case for the first decade or so of the ZFL, a league that relied on former member Tom Mitchell to tally up scores every week. And to this day, the league still meets in person and conducts the draft by hand.

“We used to meet every Monday night, and he would write down everyone’s stats in a notebook,” Johnson said. “We’d go to Fred Capriotti’s place to watch Monday Night Football, do trades and stuff.

“It was all old school, all on paper, and this is probably one of the last drafts where all the guys come in and do the draft on pen and paper.”

Zinanni said his competitive nature doesn’t come out as much in the fantasy world, particularly with the luck involved. He doesn’t remember how many titles he’s won, but he does remember the best team in league history, and it wasn’t his own.

“The best team we ever had was Nat’s Knuckleheads, my granddaughter, Natalie’s, team,” Zinanni said. “When it came to her pick, I would ask her who she wanted and touch my face when I said the player’s name I thought she should take.

“All the guys would look around, like ‘How the hell does she know that?’ And she ended up having a great team and won the league.”

Zinanni’s competitive side doesn’t come out much in fantasy football, but it does come out on the golf course, although not as much now as it used to.

When Zinanni came to McNamara as a teacher 50 years ago, he picked up the game with his late cousin, Dave White, and shortly thereafter became a member at the Kankakee Elks, where he often golfed with friends Dennis Clark and Tim Yonke.

The trio served as bus drivers for coach Denny Lehnus’ Kankakee Community College men’s basketball teams on long road trips, with the reward coming on the back end when they would golf at coveted courses in places such as Florida and Las Vegas.

With his friends at McNamara, he’s been able to travel to some of the most coveted courses in the country, with his favorite course he’s golfed at being TPC Scottsdale with Yonke.

Through it all, Zinanni has enjoyed tee times with notable sports figures such as Ara Parseghian, one third of the Notre Dame football Holy Trinity, and legendary college basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian. An extended invitation to a lonely Bobby Knight from Zinanni once was rejected.

But despite all the A-list names in sports Zinanni has been able to share the links with, it’s some of those same friends from the ZFL, such as his brother, Joe (who isn’t shy to mention he finally beat Rich for the first time this year), and Johnson, who are the most fun to be on the course with, even if he is just getting back into the swing of things after taking some time away from his golf clubs.

“When I was a member at the Elks ... I got down to about a 14 handicap, which is OK, but I’m just starting to pick it back up again, and it’s hard when you’re playing just once a week,” Zinanni said. “When I retire, hopefully I’ll play more and get more competitive again, but I just like being around the guys.”

Johnson certainly likes having Zinanni around as well, both in a friendly manner and also to improve his own confidence on the course.

“We played football together in grade school, for all four years of high school, and in football, he’s as competitive as hell, but on the golf course, he’s much more relaxed and easier to beat,” Johnson said of his legendary friend. “He’s mild-mannered and easy to get along with, and Rich has always been competitive in a good way.”