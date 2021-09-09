GIRLS TENNIS: Bradley-Bourbonnais serves up another win against Kankakee

KANKAKEE — History tends to repeat itself, and that could not have be more true when it came to Bradley-Bourbonnais’ and Kankakee’s annual girls tennis match, as the Boilermakers once again served up a win against the Kays, taking it 4-1 at Cobb Park in windy conditions Wednesday evening.

“I was just trying to see how we would match up against Kankakee to start thinking of an All-City lineup,” said Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Cathy Olshefski. “... I just wanted to figure out who I want to play in singles and doubles come All-City.”

The Boilermakers got things started with a sweep in singles play as both No. 1 singles player Paula Perez and No. 2 singles player Vivian Myrick both notched straight-set victories. Myrick topped Samantha Alvarez 6-0, 6-4, and Perez bested Alejandra Cornejo 6-3, 6-1.

“It felt good to get the win today,” said Perez, a Spanish foreign exchange student. “I didn’t like the wind, but it was OK. I thought I hit the ball well in the corners.”

After the hot start in singles play, Bradley-Bourbonnais followed things up with two more victories in No. 1 and No. 2 doubles play. Alex Smith and Bernadette Bernadit cruised past Kankakee’s Kamise Smith and Gabrielle Dee, winning 6-1, 6-0 to secure the No. 1 doubles win. Tara DePoister and Grace Johnson added the Boilermakers’ final point with a 6-3, 6-0 dub against Margaret Mulcahy and Ximena Molina.

“It was really windy, and it was really a struggle trading sides, and so I think what really impressed me most was the fact that they made adjustments and focused on their footwork, which is something you need to do playing in the wind,” Olshefski said.

Despite not picking up a team victory in their second match of the season, Kankakee did secure an individual win in No. 3 doubles play when Brandaya Spencer and Krystal Medina picked up a dominant 6-3, 6-1 straight-set victory against Jenna Shomaly and Cara Fletcher, after falling in an early hole.

“I was really excited for Spencer and Medina,” Kankakee head coach Tyler Prude said. “When I first talked to them, I thought they were losing, and I found out that they actually won, which was awesome.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-4) returns home for a matchup against Lockport at 4:30 p.m. today. Kankakee will head to Crete-Monee on Tuesday at the same time.