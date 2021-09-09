FOOTBALL: Week 3 capsules

<strong>(2A-RV) Bishop McNamara (0-2) at Ridgewood (1-1)</strong>

Gametime: 7:15 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Colton Provost, RB/DB Alan Smith

Preview: The Fightin’ Irish stumbled out of the gate with two one-possession losses as the offense looks to match the high level the defense is at early on. With so much athleticism, expect that to start Friday. Provost neared 100 yards against Coal City last week and was an inch or two away from reeling in a couple deep balls as well. Smith is a player coach Rich Zinanni has loved for years, but health has derailed him. Now that he’s got that health, Smith has started to show a knack for making plays on both sides of the ball.

Pick: Bishop McNamara 42, Ridgewood 6

<strong>(7A-RV) Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) at Lockport (2-0)</strong>

Gametime: 6:30 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Caige Williams, WR/DB Caleb Barclay

Preview: The Porters have outscored their opponents 89-0 to start the season, and while that is an intimidating number, the Boilermakers likely would have a similar point differential had they not won by forfeit last week. As the Boilers begin Southwest Suburban Conference play, the stakes just naturally feel higher. Each game is similar to a heavyweight boxing match, and the visitors will hope to land the first big punch on a big connection from Williams to one of his big weapons in Barclay, Neal May or Mark Robinson. If the offense can get the ball rolling, a lively defense can feed off that energy and help give the team a shot at an impressive road victory.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 24, Lockport 21

<strong>(1A-RV) Hope Academy (2-0) at (6A-2) Kankakee (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Demere Turner, LB Nickolos Hall

Preview: The Kays are returning home secreting copious amounts of momentum after doubling up on Washington on the road. They return to an impromptu meeting with Class 1A Hope Academy, a late replacement for Thornridge, which canceled because of COVID-19. Turner punched a few close touchdowns in last week, but he’s equally impressive in the open field. Hall is a three-year starter for a dominant defense that will look to set the tone early once again.

Pick: Kankakee 35, Hope Academy 7

<strong>Manteno (0-2) at (3A-RV) Peotone (2-0)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Manteno — OL/DL Damian Alsup, OL/DL Manny Carrera; Peotone — RB/LB Derek Knauer, TE/LB Joel Lee

Preview: One of our most heated football rivalries, Peotone has won three of the past four Rumbles on Route 50, and the Blue Devils get the added benefit of their home crowd as they look to make it four of their past five. Alsup and Carrera will look to create some push up front to get the offense going, and they also will be tasked with filling gaps Peotone’s running backs will look to find. Knauer is one of several backs who will see plenty of run, with Lee setting the edge with his blocking, and he also will run a route or two during the course of the contest.

Pick: Peotone 28, Manteno 7

<strong>Herscher (2-0) at Streator (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Cody Lunsford, TE/LB Travis Jones

Preview: Both teams were impressive in Week 2 victories and now face off to open their respective Illinois Central Eight seasons. The Tigers are going to be the undermanned team in about every game they play this season, but as they showed at Rochelle last week, the players they do have on the field are pretty darn talented. Coach Dan Wetzel said during the summer Lunsford has the potential to be as good of a football player as he wants to be, and with five touchdowns through two games, he’s showing that already. If that continues, the Tigers could be 3-0 by tomorrow night.

Pick: Herscher 28, Streator 20

<strong>Lisle (2-0) at (3A-RV) Reed-Custer (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Jace Christian, RB/LB Elliot Cassem

Preview: The Comets have been the hottest offense in the area to open the season, but they’ll face a new kind of defensive test in the Lions this week. Thankfully for Reed-Custer, this game is in Braidwood, where Lisle won’t be able to feel its home-turf advantage. The Comets have shown their passing game to be extremely efficient, with Jake McPherson leading the charge, but he has two great running backs to hand it off to and also can break the game open with his own legs. The Comets know they will have to be able to grind clock and put together long drives to get to where they want to go, and that could start this week.

Pick: Reed-Custer 28, Lisle 21

<strong>(2A-RV) Central (1-1) at Oakwood (0-2)</strong>

Players to watch: WR/DB Carson Turner, WR/S Grant Grider

Preview: The Comets were shut out in their first game and scored 60 last week as we’ve seen the lows and highs of the largely new core in Clifton this fall. If this new bunch is anything similar to last week showed, expect quarterback Luke Shoven to look to get several teammates involved in the air and plenty more action on the ground. One thing is for sure, the Comets figure to be a stingy defensive bunch and will look to build off of last week’s shutout of Georgetown-Ridge Farm, with guys such as Grider leading the defensive charge.

Pick: Central 35, Oakwood 6

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-2) at Iroquois West (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: OL/DL Cannon Leonard, RB/LB Damian Melgoza

Preview: The Raiders haven’t won more than two games in a season since 2007, but they have an excellent chance to do just that in their third game of the season this fall. Melgoza booted a bomb of a field goal to send last week’s game to overtime, where they won by a point and continued to build on the momentum that’s getting more and more noticeable in Gilman. Leonard, the younger brother of Illinois commit Clayton Leonard, gives the Raiders a left side of an offensive line bigger than most at the Class 7A/8A levels, let alone in small, central Illinois football.

Pick: Iroquois West 28, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

<strong>Hoopeston (0-2) at Momence (1-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Anthony Martinez, TE/DL Sam Petersen

Preview: Kud’de Bertram will be the one doing the heavy lifting for the Momence offense, but Martinez has done a good job of getting Bertram and the offense set up with respectful field position in the return game and also will be a favorite target when Bertram looks to pass. Petersen has made a living in the opposing backfield through the first pair of games with a handful of tackles in the backfield for a Momence defense that will look to get back to its Week 1 shutout effort.

Pick: Momence 42, Hoopeston 6

<strong>Dwight (0-2) at Westville (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Conner Telford, RB/LB Austin Burkhardt

Preview: The Trojans had to take a forfeit loss last week and certainly will head to Westville with two games worth of energy this weekend. Burkhardt and Telford played vital rolls offensively two weeks ago: Burkhardt in a traditional running back sense and Telford getting the ball in space as a playmaker. The Trojans and coach Luke Standiford might have to get creative in finding ways to set their playmakers up for success against a Westville defense that’s allowed a dozen points through two games.

Pick: Westville 28, Dwight 7

<strong>Watseka (0-2) at (2A-T6)Bismarck-Henning (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Brady Walwer, WR/DB DJ Wellmaker

Preview: After missing their first game of the season, the Warriors finally got out there Friday but still are looking for their first win of the fall. It won’t be an easy task against a 2-0 Bismarck-Henning squad that’s quickly ascending the Class 2A ranks thanks to an offense that’s averaging about 50 points per game. The Warriors will have to make some big plays against a somewhat susceptible defense, and seeing as how Walwer and Wellmaker connected for a big hitter last week, they likely will need to do so again, at least once, this Saturday.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning 35, Watseka 13

<strong>Martinsville (2-0) at Milford-Cissna Park (2-0)</strong>

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/RB/DB Angel Salinas, WR/LB Sam Kaeb

Preview: The Bearcats have gotten under their most sluggish start since moving to 8-man football four seasons ago, but they did show some offensive signs of life with big plays from Salinas, who moved from running back to quarterback, and Kaeb. They’ll need plenty more of that against unbeaten Martinsville, which has allowed at least three touchdowns in each of its first two games. This matchup between the Bearcats and Bluestreaks could turn into a bit of an offensive battle, something the Bearcats historically have shown they can win at a consistent rate in the 8-man game, but that will be easier said than done.

Pick: Martinsville, 34, Milford-Cissna Park 23