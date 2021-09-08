VOLLEYBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais holds off late Mac rallies in both sets of sweep

BRADLEY — After about two years in between matches, players and fans alike were more than eager to renew one of the area’s most vaunted volleyball rivalries when Bishop McNamara strolled into a raucous Donald K. Turner Gymnasium on Wednesday with the chance to claim this year’s All-City championship with a win against Bradley-Bourbonnais.

But thanks to steady setting, clutch killing and a vivacious energy from the Red Surge student section, the host Boilermakers were able to fight off late rallies from the Fightin’ Irish in each of their 25-20, 25-20 victories to sweep the Irish in a playoff-like atmosphere.

“I missed it probably more than anything,” Boilermakers senior Gabby Bradley said. “The people, the environment just make it, and the game just adds on to everything, especially with a good win tonight.”

The Boilers (6-2) never trailed in the first set and saw their lead grow to as large as 11 points in the early-going, as middle hitters Maddy Heil and Mya Proctor made their presence felt early and often with a myriad of attacks up front.

Both middle hitters are juniors, but Heil is the only one of the two who had varsity experience before this season. Boilers coach Leigh Reiniche said Heil’s leadership in practice, along with Proctor’s eagerness to learn, have given the team two steady middles.

“Mya’s been watching Maddy, and Maddy’s been teaching Mya the ways we read the ball, how we hit, how we move,” Reiniche said. “[Proctor’s] getting faster, and she’s getting better, and that’s our overall objective, is to have two main middle go-tos to get things established and then move to the outside.”

Just when the Boilers appeared to have an easy-going win in the first, the Irish (5-2) came to life and climbed right back into the set after firing off seven straight points to cut the deficit to 24-20 before an attempted kill was read correctly by the Boilers, who watched the ball land outside the lines to give them a first-set win.

“We just talked about staying mentally strong; this is a mental game, especially with so many people,” Boilers senior libero Gianna Basile said. “We just had to stay mentally strong and get it back together.”

The second set was much tighter throughout, with the teams finding themselves tied at six different scores in the first 10 points. But the Boilers took control of the middle of the set, taking a lead as large as 20-13 before the Irish crept back in it, cutting their deficit to 20-17.

The Boilers regained serve at 21-17, followed by an emphatic kill from Bradley that helped the crowd reach a crescendo, as the two teams traded the final three points, resulting in the second 25-20 set in favor of the home team on the night.

Down the stretch run, as players up front such as Proctor, Heil, Bradley and Finley Westover, and players in the back such as Basile, Ellie Haggard and Sydney Marcukaitis all rose to the occasion, Reiniche credited her players’ peers for helping the team reach the level they needed to ascend to Wednesday.

“The energy, the noise and the excitement, sometimes that makes or breaks teams,” Reiniche said. “But luckily, we’re used to our Red Surge, and they brought the energy tonight to help us get the win.”

For Irish coach Ryan Thomas, who saw his girls navigate another tough road environment in last week’s 2-1 win at Kankakee, matchups with teams of such caliber in atmospheres similar to the postseason are exactly what the team needs as it prepares to defend its Metro Suburban Conference title.

“It’s nice to be tested a little early on in the season,” Thomas said. “It’s better now than later; we still have a month and a half, two months to improve what we need to improve on.”

After coming back from a set down in that match at Kankakee last week, and the resilience the team showed to bounce back from a large deficit in the first set, Thomas said he’s plenty confident in his girls, even when they aren’t confident in themselves.

“I have all the confidence in the girls — they need to start having it in themselves,” Thomas said. “We get down, and even with the masks on, you can see the frustration sink in our faces that it wasn’t going our way, no matter how hard we tried.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

No individual stats were immediately available for Bradley-Bourbonnais.

Lillie Nugent had a team-high five kills for the Irish. Ashlyn Mitchell led the Irish with seven digs and added four kills. Jacqueline Allaway also had four kills and added six digs, one more dig than teammate Liv DeLuca. Emma McCammon had seven assists, and Mackenzie McCammon had six assists.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish begin Metro Suburban play at Chicago Christian at 5 p.m. today. Bradley-Bourbonnais hosts Morris at 6 p.m. Monday.