ROUNDUP: BBCHS girls swimming tops Kankakee to win All-City

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bradley-Bourbonnais 113, Kankakee 52

The Boilermakers were led by Mia Mulder, who finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, as the team was crowned 2021 All-City champs. Maddy Miller won the 100-yard breaststroke, and Sarah Toole won the 200-yard freestyle. Samantha Tomic added a win in the 50-yard freestyle, and Avary Tomic took first place in the 100-yard butterfly. Chloe Cooper chipped in another Boilermaker win in the 500-yard freestyle. Bradley-Bourbonnais relay teams also took victories in the 200-yard medley, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Nora Juranich secured the Kays’ only individual win with a victory in the 200-yard individual medley.

BOYS SOCCER

Central 2, Illinois Lutheran 0

Ethyn Bailey led the Comets with a goal and an assist. Brayden Morris chipped in a score, and Kody Warpet secured a shutout in the net with a total of seven saves.

Streator 2, Manteno 1

Drew St. Aubin scored the Panthers’ lone goal off an assist by Alec Robinson.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Judah Christian 2, Cissna Park 0

The Timberwolves dropped their match in straight sets 27-29, 24-26. Mikayla Knake served up a team high in aces and had 27 assists to lead Cissna Park. Brooklyn Stadeli added 12 kills, four more than teammate Emma Morrical. Morgan Sinn chipped in 11 digs.

Watseka 2, Central 0

The Warriors topped the Comets in a third-set tiebreaker, winning 25-15, 22-25, 25-7 to improve to 6-4 overall. Reagann Kochel and Becca Benoit each totaled a team-high eight kills, which was one more than teammate Kourtney Kincade. Elena Newell recorded 25 assists, and Mallory Dirks served up three aces.

Laney Bottorff led the Comets with a team-best five kills, two more than teammate Rachel Thompson. Alison Cox chipped in 11 digs, and Haven Beherns added nine more digs. Emilie Bakers secured nine assists.

Milford 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0

The Bearcats improved to 6-1 overall with a straight-set win against P-B-L, taking it 25-13, 25-16. Caley Mowrey led the squad with 10 digs, five kills and two blocks. Anna McEwen and Emmaleah Marshino both tallied seven digs.

Peotone 2, Herscher 0

The Blue Devils bested the Tigers in quick fashion, winning 25-17, 25-14 to improve to 5-5 overall. Malya Sayre totaled seven digs, six kills and four aces to lead Peotone. Amanda Hasse added four blocks, three kills and an ace, and Delaney Balmer chipped in six assists and a kill.

No individual stats were available for Herscher.

Wilmington 2, Streator 0

The Wildcats improve to 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play with a dominant straight-set victory (25-10, 25-8) against Streator. Jessica Castle led the squad with three kills and two digs. Breanna Horton notched four digs in a solid defensive effort, and Neve Van Duyne recorded eight assists.

Momence 2, Iroquois West 1

The Redskins won in a third-set tiebreaker (16-25, 25-21, 25-12) against the Raiders. No individual stats were available for Momence.

Shea Small recorded seven kills, five solo blocks and four aces to lead Iroquois West. Maggie Thorne tallied 13 assists and an ace. Kylie Rabe added five digs.

Prairie Central 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0

Addison Fair totaled 13 digs, four kills, two blocks and two aces to lead the Panthers. Hannah Frescura notched double-digit (10) assists to go along with six digs, one kill and an ace. Taylor Conger pitched in 14 digs.