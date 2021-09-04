FOOTBALL: Wilmington walks away victorious against Johnsburg with big second half

WILMINGTON — Entering its second game against Johnsburg, Wilmington needed to prove why it was worthy of being the top-ranked ranked team in IHSA Class 3A for the second week in a row to start the season and on Friday evening the Wildcats showed why they’re one of the top dogs with a 28-13 win.

“Obviously we were still able to establish the run game, which we always want to do,” said Wildcat head coach Jeff Reents. “I thought [Karsen] Hansen, our fullback, helped out our other wing running backs by getting yards on the inside. And I thought we established some drives as the night went along which was huge for us.”

The first half was a back-and-forth battle that featured multiple explosive plays by both squads. In the game’s opening drive, Johnsburg converted a tough 4th-and-inches on its own 41-yard line when junior Jake Metze rushed down the left sideline for a 59-yard touchdown run to help the Skyhawks put the first seven points on the scoreboard.

Taking an early 7-0 lead, Johnsburg forced a quick three-and-out by the Wildcats before having to punt on their ensuing drive.

This left Wilmington to get back right into the thick of things on its second drive of the game when Hansen bursted into the endzone on a 39-yard scamper to tie things up at 7-7 with 9:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Following the long touchdown run, both teams continued to punt back and forth until the Wildcats managed to get into the red zone again after Hansen broke free for a 30-yard rush in the final couple of minutes before halftime.

It helped set up quarterback Kaden Humphries, who later scored with 52 seconds remaining off a one-yard rush on a quarterback sneak.

Johnsburg nearly responded before halftime when its quarterback, Luke Conroy, drove the team down to Wilmington’s 24-yard line in just 50 seconds. With 2.7 seconds until the break, Conroy threw a dime to a wide open Cade Piggottt, who wound up dropping the touchdown reception as time expired.

“That dropped touchdown was pure luck,” Wildcat running back Jacob Friddle said. “It was just a missed play and we got lucky.”

Luckily for Piggott, the junior wideout bounced back right away with a 24-yard touchdown reception from Conroy on the Skyhawks’ opening drive out of the break that was all thanks to a successfully recovered onside kick to begin the second half. Wilmington wound up blocking the PAT, which left the Wildcats with a 14-13 lead.

The final 20 minutes of play was all about the Wildcats defense, as they forced three turnovers on downs, two of which later led to touchdowns by Wilmington’s Humphries and Friddle.

After a quick three-and-out by Wilmington on its opening drive of the second half, the Wildcats quickly got back in opponent territory when Friddle intercepted Conroy and took it down to the Skyhawks nine-yard line. Not too long after that Friddle eventually punched it in on a one-yard run of his own to give his squad a 21-13 lead with a little over two minutes left in the third quarter.

Friddle followed up his first touchdown run with another one shortly after the Wildcat defense forced another turnover on downs after having stopped Matze on a 4th-and-1 conversion attempt. The senior running back secured his biggest run of the night on a 3rd-and-1 from his own 47-yard line, when Friddle nearly took it to the house for 50 yards before falling just three yards short.

He later punched in his second rushing touchdown on the next play to put the Wildcats up 28-13 with 8:43 left in the game.

“My offensive line really picked it up for me in the second half,” Friddle said. “I give all the credit to my line because they created some big holes for me.”

Wilmington closed things out by containing Matze for Johnsburg’s final two possessions to secure the second half shutout. After having gone for 108 rushing yards on five carries in the first half, Matze was held to just -1 yard on the ground after halftime.

“We had to make some adjustments at halftime because Matze’s a special kid,” Reents said. “The kid has speed and so we made a few adjustments by simplifying some things which allowed for us to do some good things.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hansen led the Wildcats strong ground game with 103 yards on 15 attempts. Friddle added 102 yards with two touchdowns. Hansen also tallied a sack and a team-high 7.5 tackles.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Wilmington (2-0) will head to Coal City for a Illinois Central Eight Conference game Friday at 7 p.m.