The Z-Files: Perspective through prison

<strong>Editor’s Note:</strong> <em>The Z-Files is a nine-part series on Bishop McNamara football coach Rich Zinanni, who is retiring after the 47th season of his hall-of-fame coaching career this fall.</em>

Rich Zinanni and Dave Raiche, lifelong friends who ended up working alongside one another for decades at their alma mater, Bishop McNamara, aren’t shy to tell people they spent their first year out of college in prison together.

Before Zinanni’s legendary high school coaching career began, he was finishing his last semester of summer classes at Northern Illinois University in 1969, when Raiche — who, similar to Zinanni, was a business major — was graduating from Lewis University and looking for both a job and a place to stay.

Raiche, after deciding in his youth he was a little more anti-establishment than the business world preferred during a wave of Vietnam War protests, was convinced to take some summer classes toward a teaching degree and bunked up with Zinanni in a friend’s trailer for the summer. By the end of it, through another one of Zinanni’s college pals, Neil McDonald, the pair had interviews to work at nearby Sheridan Correctional Facility in LaSalle County.

Zinanni was hired as a PE teacher, as well as the football and basketball coach, and Raiche was hired to teach math and business at Sheridan, a maximum security facility for juvenile felons at the time, where the warden was Bud Monnahan, former Kankakee County sheriff and football coach at the same St. Patrick’s High School that became Bishop McNamara Catholic High School.

The two went in to the job with slight nerves about working with convicted felons, no matter the age, but quickly learned they were working with people who actually weren’t much different from themselves.

“The only difference between them and me was where we were born,” Zinanni said. “They didn’t know anything about the Cubs, the White Sox, the Bears. Their whole lives from when they were 6, 7, 8 years old were following their older brothers around, getting involved in gangs.”

Zinanni was joined by Joliet native LeRoy Adams on the gridiron and the hardwood at Sheridan, where almost every prisoner wanted to play, but not everyone was allowed out of their cells out of fears of gang fights breaking out, particularly between sets of Rangers and Disciples.

He doesn’t remember the results of many football or basketball games — many of which were played against JV teams at Ottawa and LaSalle-Peru — but he does remember the laughs he shared with his young team.

“When we came to town, all their heads were out the windows, looking for girls, and we’d have to tell them to stop hollering at the girls,” Zinanni recalled. “I have no idea if we won or lost, but I’ll never forget when one kid said if he ever scored, we better be down in the end zone because he might keep on running.”

Zinanni and Raiche lived in a dorm just outside the prison gates, with not much to do in terms of entertainment and a diet plan that largely consisted of free meals from the prison cafeteria. But Raiche still remembers when the two of them, along with a couple of others, would have a guys-night-out every Tuesday.

“On Tuesdays, Rich and I and a few other guys would drive up to DeKalb and go to the Finnish sauna bath, and then there was an Irish bar we’d go to and have bratwursts and beer,” Raiche said. “One night a week we’d treat ourselves out to a night out in DeKalb, but we spent a lot of time together, even driving back and forth to Kankakee.”

As much fun as Zinanni had coaching and teaching at Sheridan, he was still at a maximum security facility, after all. And as much as he tried to help and guide the prisoners as best he could, it wasn’t always possible.

“Very few got out of the prison system, and it had an effect on me because I thought I could help them,” Zinanni said. “One day on a Saturday, a gang beat up on a kid, and I was the only one there, so I went to break it up, and they grabbed me and were going to wail on me.

“One of my workers was a gang leader, and I didn’t know that at the time, but he stopped them,” he added. “I couldn’t get the gang element out of some of those guys, and they were the nicest guys in the world, would help you with anything, but when it came to the gang stuff, you couldn’t change their minds on anything.”

Coming from lives of privilege with private school backgrounds, Raiche noted he and Zinanni learned lessons in their year at Sheridan they never would have learned anywhere else.

“We had college degrees, and most of these kids had never finished high school, so we had the book smarts, but in all the other ways, those guys had way more street smarts than we did,” Raiche said. “I think you can have respect for how diverse life can be, given the circumstances we’re born into.”

The lessons they learned, now more than 50 years ago, have stayed relevant. Zinnani credits the lessons he learned on perspective and relating to troubled youth for allowing him to do the same thing with scores of kids he’s coached and taught at McNamara since.

“There are always kids on the edge: Are they gonna go this way or that way? And if they go the right way, it’s a win,” Zinanni said. “Most of our kids don’t need help and have great backgrounds with great systems and parents, but we’ve had kids on the edge just like everyone else.

“And when you can help point them in the right direction, that makes you feel good.”