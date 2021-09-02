FOOTBALL: Week 2 Capsules

<strong>(6A-6) Kankakee (1-0) at (6A-3) Washington (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

Players to watch: QB Tomele Staples, DE/TE Marques Covington

Preview: A battle of ranked Class 6A squads, the sixth-ranked Kays visit No. 3 Washington with a giant wave of momentum behind them. Staples had a coming-out party last week, thanks to early rapport with Pierre Allen, who likely will see more defensive attention this week. Staples has a vast array of backs and receivers he can find if that’s the case, as four different Kays scored last week. The defense looks to have the same “dark-side” mentality they’ve embraced of late and bring speed and strength to central Illinois this weekend, where they’ll have to stop a balanced, and talented, Washington offense.

Pick: Kankakee 21, Washington 14

<strong>Chicago Tilden (0-1) at (7A-RV) Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/LB Nathan Murphy, WR/DB Vito Crisswell

Preview: The Boilermakers surged with a mammoth win against Proviso East and will look to do the same against a Tilden program that has won just four games during the past six full seasons. Murphy showed last week he’s becoming even more dynamic and is more than ready to go from change-of-pace running back to someone who can put a ground game on his back. The defense pitched a shutout as part of last week’s 52-0 win, and Crisswell, a Bishop McNamara transfer, showed in his debut in red and white he can come in and immediately provide even more help to a ballhawking secondary. Things start to get tricky with SouthWest Suburban Conference play looming, but it should be another relaxed night full of fireworks in Bradley on Friday.

Pick: Bradley-Bourbonnais 50, Tilden 6

<strong>(4A-RV) Johnsburg (0-1) at (3A-1) Wilmington (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Colin James, RB/DB Ryan Banas

Preview: The Wildcats found themselves in a dog fight for most of last week’s game at Marengo, and they figure to see another one in this week’s home opener. Banas broke things open last week with a kickoff return for a touchdown to open the second half and also will see some carries. James broke 100 yards alongside Jacob Friddle, the Wildcats’ top dog in a loaded backfield. The defense pitched a shutout and would like to finish the nonconference season without allowing a point. The Skyhawks would like to avoid an 0-2 start after a two-score loss to Marian Central Catholic last week, but that’s much easier said than done in the woods of Wilmington.

Pick: Wilmington 28, Johnsburg 13

<strong>Arcola (0-1) at (3A-RV) Reed-Custer (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB/DB Jake McPherson, OL/DL Kody Marschner

Preview: McPherson couldn’t miss last week, completing all nine of his passes, four of them for touchdowns, in last week’s romp of Elmwood Park. He’ll force a more disciplined defense this week, but with a handful of playmaking receivers, Elliot Cassem heading the backfield, and big linemen such as Marschner making time for him, the junior quarterback will aim for another big night. Arcola is a well-respected Class 1A program that’s looking to avoid an 0-2 start that would put its six-year playoff streak at risk. The Purple Riders figure to keep it competitive for a while, but the Comets’ depth at playmaking positions is a lot to account for a full four quarters.

Pick: Reed-Custer 35, Arcola 16

<strong>Herscher (1-0) at Rochelle (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Clay Schultz, LB/TE Joe Holohan

Preview: The Tigers did everything they needed to and then some in last week’s blowout against Dunbar, but their first road game of the season will be a much stiffer test, as the Hubs’ 60 points in last week’s win against Woodstock makes this week’s matchup a battle of teams to go for 60-plus last week. Schultz was the only person to see a target from Brock Wenzelman last weekend, scoring on both of them, and likely will see more this week. Holohan is one of the key leaders for both sides, particularly a defense that will have its work cut out for it in a test of depth. The Tigers lack depth but are efficient with plenty of more-than-capable players. They don’t figure to be overmatched, but the fact they’re so undermanned could catch up to them on the road.

Pick: Rochelle 35, Herscher 21

<strong>Plano (1-0) at Manteno (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/DB Jack Prindeville, RB/LB Logan Worobey

Preview: The Panthers had a sluggish offensive start to the season in last week’s shutout loss at Evergreen Park, and they now will host a Reapers squad fresh off a shutout win of their own against Aurora Central Catholic last week. With guys such as Prindeville on the outside and Worobey in the backfield, there are solid pieces in place as Carter Drazy settles in at quarterback. As the offense continues to get going, the defense, which played respectfully a week ago, will continue to be called upon to rise to the occasion. That unit certainly will have some motivation behind it with a roaring crowd in Panther purple that figures to be on hand for a matchup of old Interstate Eight foes.

Pick: Plano 21, Manteno 14

<strong>(3A-RV) Peotone (1-0) at North Central (Ind.) (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 3 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: RB/LB Dylan Sroka, OL/DL Austin Massat

Preview: The Blue Devils had some issues in the heat last week but managed to squeeze past Peoria Manual, and they head east to Indiana this weekend. Sroka had a coming-out party with a pair of touchdowns last week, adding another name to a long list competing for touches out of the Peotone backfield. Whoever gets the rock has an experienced line to run behind, anchored by Massat, who also will look to set up shop in the backfield on defense. One never can be sure how a group of kids will respond to a long bus ride, especially one across state lines, as the Blue Devils head just south of Terre Haute. They also know the trip back will be a lot more fun with a win to celebrate.

Pick: Peotone 21, North Central 14

<strong>Georgetown-Ridge Farm (0-1) at (2A-RV) Central (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: QB/S Luke Shoven, RB/DB Jace Meier

Preview: The Comets stumbled out of the gate with an uncharacteristic shutout loss, and with so many new faces this fall, this group certainly will look to show they’re capable of responding. Shoven led the team in both rushing and passing last week and also picked off a pass, indicating early on he will be a focal point both ways. Meier showed offensive versatility both carrying and catching the ball last week. An 0-2 start in Clifton is about as rare as an uncooked steak. Expect the Comets to make like a grill and turn up the heat this week against a G-RF squad that had to forfeit last week against Watseka.

Pick: Central 28, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 6

<strong>(2A-RV) Momence (1-0) at Salt Fork (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 12 p.m. Saturday

Players to watch: QB/DB Kud’de Bertram, LB/RB Easton Newberry

Preview: Momence scored on offense, defense and special teams in a 48-point rout of Oakwood last week, but things will be a bit more challenging on the road Saturday afternoon. Bertram ran for a score and threw for two more and will be called upon to get the Momence offense going again. A bevy of running backs, including Newberry, will see snaps in the backfield, and that depth could pay dividends as the game goes on. Newberry also flew around on defense last week from his linebacker spot. He and players such as defensive lineman Sam Petersen will be called upon to try to contain a Salt Fork ground game that ran for more than 250 yards against Dwight last week. If Momence can keep that number under control, it could be celebrating its first 2-0 season start since 2014.

Pick: Momence 21, Salt Fork 14

<strong>Iroquois West (1-0) at Oakwood (0-1)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Auston Miller, RB/LB Trystyn Schacht

Preview: Both Miller and Schacht had huge nights behind the Raiders’ offensive line in last week’s season-opening victory against Hoopeston, and both will figure to get plenty of run again in the team’s road opener Friday night. Five different players scored on the ground in that 38-14 win, giving the Raiders and coach Jason Thiele hope there’s the depth in place to try to sustain some success this season. Damian Melgoza was all over the place defensively last week for a unit that saw plenty of players get involved on that side of the ball as well.

Pick: Iroquois West 28, Oakwood 7

<strong>(2A-T7) Bismarck-Henning (1-0) at Dwight (0-1)</strong>

Gametime: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: WR/RB/DB Conner Telford, RB/LB Austin Burkhardt

Preview: The Trojans had some defensive woes in last week’s season opener against Salt Fork, and they don’t have much time to work on them before welcoming a Bismarck-Henning offense that has shown consistent success during the past few years and looked good against Central last week. If Dwight’s young defense can get settled in quickly and give the team a chance, it will be with Burkhardt helping lead the way. And if that happens and the Trojans can muster up the offense to give the Blue Devils fits, it will be with Telford helping them move the chains and wearing down the defense. It’s a tall order for a young team, but it’s a young team coach Luke Standiford is confident eventually will grow into a good group.

Pick: Bismarck-Henning 35, Dwight 7

<strong>Westville (1-0) at Watseka (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 7 p.m.

Players to watch: Players to watch: OL/DL Michael Warren, QB/DB Brady Walwer

Preview: The Warriors won via forfeit against Georgetown-Ridge Farm last week, so this Friday will be the first action new Warriors coach Stephen Rigsby has seen. That being said, the Warriors lack the week of experience and understanding of their team Westville will come into town with after an impressive three-score win against Seneca last week. Walwer showed at receiver last year he has a playmaking bone in his body, and the Warriors will be counting on it Friday.

Pick: Westville 28, Watseka 17

<strong>Milford-Cissna Park (0-1) at Aquin Catholic (1-0)</strong>

Game time: 1 p.m.

Players to watch: RB/DB Angel Salinas, WR/LB Carter Borgers

Preview: The Bearcats were blanked by one of the top 8-Man teams in the state last week, St. Thomas More, and now have to visit another one in Aquin this week, a squad fresh off of a five-score win against a River Ridge squad that went unbeaten in its first year of 8-Man football last year. There are some growing pains Milford-Cissna Park is entering the fall with, but Salinas and his oodles of experience are going to be one constant for the Bearcats this year. But to give him the true amount of touches they want to as a feature back, they will have to avoid falling in another early hole as they did last week.

Pick: Aquin Catholic 28, Milford-Cissna Park 21