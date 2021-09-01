VOLLEYBALL: Bishop McNamara edges Kankakee despite tough road environment

KANKAKEE — Heading into its crosstown rivals’ gym Wednesday night, Bishop McNamara’s volleyball team surely expected Kankakee’s electric crowd to be a factor but not that it would help give the Kays a first-set win and early momentum.

But the Irish managed to overcome a close first-set loss to best the Kays in a third set 22-25, 25-9, 25-13 to improve to 4-1 overall.

After dropping the first set by three points despite holding a late 22-20 lead, Bishop McNamara huddled up before its second set to talk about the Irish’s need to focus and tune out the loud crowd. It resulted in McNamara jumping out to an early 7-2 lead after a Mackenzie McCammon kill that forced a Kankakee timeout.

After the pause in play, the Irish went on a 9-6 run to go up 16-8, which created some breathing room and silenced the vibrant Kays home crowd.

“It was huge to jump out to a big lead in that second set because of how loud Kankakee’s crowd was,” Irish coach Ryan Thomas said. “I don’t think we thought the crowd would play as big of a factor as [it] did, and so it shook us in that first set. We made a lot of errors in that first set, and we were definitely affected by the crowd, and the Kays played extremely hard tonight.”

Bishop McNamara followed its 16-8 lead with a 7-0 run before closing out the second set 25-9. The momentum-shifting 7-0 run predominantly was led by Irish senior middle hitter Jacqueline Allaway, who totaled two kills and a block in that run.

“Heading into the second set, we needed to get our stuff together,” Allaway said. “At first, we were a bit shaky, but the second set we told each other we needed to focus more and come together with more energy, and we managed to do that.”

The final set looked a lot similar to the second as the Irish jumped out to a 10-3 early lead before closing the set-deciding victory with back-to-back kills from Ana Darr and Allaway. Allaway hit the game-winning kill and scored five of her team’s nine final points.

“It feels awesome to come back in the third-set tiebreaker and win,” Allaway said. “I’m so glad we were able to do that, especially since the crowd was super loud when we were down.”

As for Kankakee, first-year head coach Kristen Madorin noted although her squad gave up the final two sets, there are still plenty of things to take away from its rivalry game.

“After the game, we just talked about how we need to trust the process because it’s a new defense that we’re running, and we’re doing some new things with it being my first year,” Madorin said. “I think we are quick to question the process of it. ... We talked about trusting the process and trusting each other to do your specific job so that we can gel together more as a team.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Allaway led the way for the Irish totaling a team-high 20 kills and six blocks to go along with her two aces and four digs. Ashyln Mitchell notched a team-high 16 digs and added 10 kills.

Breanna Lamie had three aces, six digs and four total blocks. Jakia Autman added a pair of kills and had a part in four blocks, as did Nikkel Johnson. Avery Jackson had 12 digs.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Bishop McNamara (4-1) will return home against Providence Catholic at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kankakee (3-3) will travel to Rich Township at 6 p.m. Tuesday.