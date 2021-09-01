ROUNDUP: Bradley-Bourbonnais wins in boys and girls golf

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 173, Manteno 189

Thomas Offill notched medalist honors with the only score below 40, totaling a 39 to lead the Boilermakers. Luke Tsilis shot a 42, two less strokes than teammate Chase Longtin. Alex Prairie added a 48.

Manteno’s Jayson Singleton carded a team-best 42, followed by Brody Shepard (48), Wes Dwyer (49) and both Jace Nikonchuk and Reece Rewerts, who shot 50s.

Coal City 181, Wilmington 211

Ryne Phelan shot a team-best 43 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Coalers to their victory. Aiden Hansen, Luke Crater and Ryland Mygeri all shot 46s.

Aaron Burkey notched a 46 to lead the Wildcats. He was followed by teammates Patrick Robbins (47), Colby Lawery (51) and Evan Geiss (67).

Kankakee 178, Reed-Custer 209

The Kays were solid from top to bottom and were rewarded with a mammoth win. Paul Azzarelli was named medalist after shooting a 39. Payne Tedford fired a 44, two shots ahead of Carson Splear. Drake McPhail added a 49.

The Comets were led by Elijah Schaefer’s 43. Aiden Lantka shot a 52, Colin Ezparza shot a 56, and Victor Poulos shot a 58.

Watseka 172, Milford 197, Donovan 221, Tri-Point 232

The Warriors were dominant as a squad Wednesday, particularly Hagen Hoy, whose 41 was the low score on the day. He bested teammate Austin Marcier by a stroke. Brayden Ketchum shot a 44, and Zach Hickman shot a 45.

Adin Portwood led Milford with a 45. Payton Harwood and RJ Mann each shot 49s, and Owen Halpin tallied a 51.

Donovan was led by Weston Lareau’s 48. Dalton Anderson added a 54, Jacob Onnen fired a 58, and Carter Ponton shot a 65.

Dominic Carerra’s 50 led Tri-Point. Dom Braumen shot a 53, Coltyn Dohe shot a 61, and Cole Brunner shot a 67.

GIRLS GOLF

BBCHS 184, Stagg 208

Gabby Hubbs grabbed medalist honors with a meet-low score of 42 to lead the Boilermakers. Madelyn Duchene recorded a 44, and Danica Voss and Larrigan Saindon each added 49s.

Beecher 201, Iroquois West 212

Beecher’s Makenzie Krupa grabbed medalist honors to lead the Bobcats with a score of 44. Madelynne Oppenhuis and Samantha Kain each shot 52s, and Tabitha Gregory rounded out Beecher with a 53.

The Raiders’ lowest score came from Adelynn Scharp, who shot a 45. McKinley Tilstra added a 49, and Destiny Thomas and Kiernan Tammen each carded 59s.

Watseka, Milford, Tri-Point

The Warriors were the lone full squad, shooting a 204 as a team. Allie Hoy and Jasmine Essington each shot a 48 to lead the Warriors, as well as all other golfers. Caitlin Corzine shot a 50, and Layla Holohan shot a 58.

Anna Hagan’s 59 led Milford, which also got a 63 from Kirstyn Lucht. Tri-Point got a 63 from Alli Schuette and a 66 from Millie Ruiz.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 1

After dropping their River Valley Conference season opener Monday, the Dragons turned around and won their first conference road matchup in three sets. Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen each had five blocks for the Dragons. Panozzo added six kills, and Veldhuizen had five. Andi Dotson had a team-high 14 digs, and Paige Tavoletti added eight assists.

Dwight 2, Central 0

No individual stats were available for Dwight.

Alana Gray totaled a team-high 10 digs to lead the Comets in their defeat. Haven Beherns added five kills, one more than teammate Laney Bottorff. Emilie Baker chipped in two aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 5, Crete-Monee 0

The Bobcats secured a shutout victory to improve to 3-4 this season. Logan Wilkins led the squad with two scores, and Austin Hauser, Nate Diachenko and Gavin Smith all added one goal each. Ethan Graham chipped in two assists, and Cam Paulmeier tallied two saves in the net.