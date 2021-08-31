ROUNDUP: Manteno wins boys soccer version of Rumble on Route 50; Grant Park topples Momence

BOYS SOCCER

Manteno 3, Peotone 1

The Panthers found themselves on top in the latest installment of one of the most engaging local soccer rivalries Tuesday evening. Scott Eldridge scored a pair of goals, giving him half a dozen the past two days. Drew St. Aubin also scored. Alec Robinson had an assist, and Andrew Heuring had seven saves.

Dylan Lattz scored the lone Blue Devils goal on an assist from Niko Balaskas. Andy Coulter had five saves.

Grant Park 6, Momence 1

Ayden Delaney scored a pair of goals in the first half before the Dragons went on to add four more in the second half to open Twin Valley Conference play with a statement against Momence. Rylan Heldt scored a hat trick in the first 10 minutes of the second half before Delaney added his third goal. Sawyer Loitz had an assist, and Luke Horn had five saves.

No stats were available for Momence.

Coal City 8, Wilmington 1

Luke Hawkins and Alex Baudino totaled half of the Coalers’ offense with a pair of goals apiece in the team’s win. Craig Alstott, Owen Christopher, Nathan Elberts and Timi Shebani each scored as well. Alstott, Luke Hawkins and Christian Micetich each tallied an assist, and Colin Hart registered four saves.

Andrew Lawrence fed Connor Cieszkiewicz for the Wildcats’ goal. Gabe Cravens had 11 saves, and Isaac Chavez added a save as well.

Central 6, Watseka 2

The Comets got two goals each from Brayden Morris and Ethyn Bailey as they tripled up Watseka on Tuesday. Nathan Warner and Michael Hess each scored a goal, and Evan Warner had an assist. Ryan Kohler turned away eight shots.

Narciso Solorzano scored both Watseka goals.

Beecher 7, Grace Christian 0

Ethan Graham, Bryce Beck and Nate Diachenko each scored twice for Beecher, which also got a goal from Tyler Kramer. Austin Hauser and Logan Wilkins each had an assist, and Jimmy Kypuros stopped the only shot that came his way.

No stats were available for the Crusaders.

St. Anne 11, Illinois Lutheran 0

Damon Saathoff followed up his hat trick Monday with a four-score performance Tuesday and also added a pair of helpers. Francisco Cintora had two goals and two saves apiece, and Reece Curtis also scored twice. Anthony Syrigas had a goal and three assists, and Logan Tolly had a goal and two assists. Julian Chagoya had a goal, and Jonathan Chagoya had an assist.

Lisle 8, Reed-Custer 1

Danny Kuban scored on a Braxton Brassard assist for the Comets, who got 13 saves in net from Stephen Condreay.

Iroquois West 6, Schlarman 0

The Raiders quickly rebounded from a loss to St. Anne on Monday with a convincing win in Vermillion Valley Conference action Tuesday. Santiago Andrade, Mario Andrade and Jimmy Andrade each scored two goals, and Santiago had two assists. Tony Espinosa had two saves, and Chris Andrade had a save.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wilmington 2, Manteno 1

The Wildcats dropped the first set 13-25 before rallying back for 25-23, 25-16 victories. Abbie Rampa had five kills, a pair of blocks and a dig. Jaylee Mills and Kate McCann each had three kills. Leah Talley added nine digs and an ace. Bella Reyes had two aces, two kills and five digs.

Lili Sifrit and Drew Hosselton had five kills apiece for the Panthers, who got a handful of aces from Ava Pequette.

Herscher 2, Reed-Custer 0

The Tigers earned 25-19, 25-16 wins on the road Tuesday. Ally Meyer had six aces and 15 assists in a well-rounded effort. Emma Mendell had a team-high six kills, and Allison Huizenga added three kills and 11 digs. Emery Robinson totaled 16 digs.

No stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0

The Panthers picked up 25-6, 25-12 wins in River Valley Conference play. Colby Grieff did a bit of everything with six kills, five aces and a block. Claire Hennessy had two kills and two aces. Taylor Conger had four aces and a dig, and Hannah Frescura added nine assists.

No stats were available for St. Anne.

Momence 2, Central 0

A 25-12 first-set victory was followed up by a 25-17 win in the second set for Momence in Tuesday’s River Valley Conference opener. Amanda Luhrsen had four kills to lead Momence, and Allison Cox had four aces. Alana Gray added 12 assists, and Laney Bottorff had a block.

No stats were available for Central.

Beecher 2, Tri-Point 0

The Bobcats opened their season — and RVC play — with a 25-13, 25-9 win against the Chargers. Julia Jennings compiled four blocks, an ace, two assists and two kills. Rhiannon Saller added three blocks, a dig and five kills. Lily Avelar had four kills, three aces, a dig and a block. Talia Messana totaled 16 assists, six digs and three aces.

No stats were available for Tri-Point.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Cissna Park 1

The Timberwolves got eight digs and six assists from Mikayla Knake and five kills from Emma Morrical in their 25-8, 25-16 defeat Tuesday.

Illinois Lutheran 2, Grant Park 1

The Dragons dropped their River Valley Conference opener Tuesday at home. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with six kills and three blocks. Delaney Panozzo added three kills and two blocks. Paige Tavoletti and Lindsey Madril each had a pair of assists.

BOYS GOLF

Lockport 150, Lincoln-Way West 170, Homewood-Flossmoor 178, Bradley-Bourbonnais 194

The Boilermakers took fourth in Tuesday’s Southwest Suburban Conference quad at Big Run Golf Club. Thomas Offill’s 43 led Bradley-Bourbonnais. Chase Longtin’s 48 was a stroke ahead of teammate Luke Tsilis. Alex Prairie and JT Woolman each shot 56.

Iroquois West 187, Fisher 216, Cissna Park 234, Christ Lutheran 264

Raiders teammates Kyler Meents and Evan Izquierdo tied one another atop the podium with 46s to lead Iroquois West to victory. Kamden Kimmel shot a 47, and Ivan Munoz shot a 48.

Luke Petry led the Timberwolves with a 52. Kahne Clauss shot a 57, Colson Carley shot a 60, and Isaac Phelan shot a 65.

Roanoke-Benson 170, Dwight 181, Midland 205

The Trojans found themselves sandwiched in the middle of Tuesday’s triangular at Dwight Country Club. Jack Groves led the squad with a 39, tied for second overall on the day. Andrew Gartke had a 45, Jace Gall shot a 48, and Dawson Carr shot a 49.

Grace Christian, Milford, Watseka

No full stats were available for Tuesday’s nonconference meet at Shewami Country Club. The Crusaders got a 56 from Caleb Gregoire, a 58 from Josh Navratil and a 68 from Andre Betz.

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois West, Fisher

The Raiders were the only full team in their contest Tuesday, one that saw Adelynn Scharp earn medalist honors with a 49. Destiny Thomas shot a 51, and McKinley Tilstra and Clarrisa Garcia each shot 59.