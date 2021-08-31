2-Minute Drill: Take it all in

As I sat here and pulled up a couple of last spring’s drills to continue to get myself reacclimated and back in the swing of football things, I scrolled through my search results of stories in our system, finding tidbits from the previous season I already had forgotten about.

A photo here, an entertaining quote there; I was recalling moments that both seemed like just yesterday and also a century ago with all that’s gone on since the spring. With both a hectically crammed sports schedule, even through the summer, and a lot more going on away from work, I realized I was starting to let the little things slip through the cracks.

Every senior is told at the start of their final year of high school — from neighbors to parents to random conversations to me whenever I write these kinds of pieces — to enjoy the last year of the best time of their lives, that it’s the last year of freedom from adult responsibilities and the last year to make memories with everyone you grew up with.

But sometimes, us old heads delivering that message forget it ourselves. We get so caught up in going from one place to another we forget the moments along the way that make the journey special. Whether that’s a football season, a school year, a relationship or life, we’re all guilty of it.

It’s been easy to do that the past six or so months. We hit the ground running when sports came back in the winter and have been full go ever since. I’m sure we’ll be wrapping up this football season before we even know it. So, whether you’re one of the players running out of the blowup helmets on Friday nights, a member of the student section creating the tunnel for the team to run through or a parent in the stands, don’t forget the moments like those.

<strong>Quick Recap</strong>

Here are the area’s football scores from Week 1:

<ul><li>Bradley-Bourbonnais 52, Proviso East 0</li><li>Kankakee 27, Shepard 6</li><li>Marmion 12, Bishop McNamara 7</li><li>Wilmington 23, Marengo 0</li><li>Morris 13, Coal City 3</li><li>Peotone 24, Peoria Manual 20</li><li>Herscher 61, Dunbar 0</li><li>Reed-Custer 60, Elmwood Park 0</li><li>Evergreen Park 20, Manteno 0</li><li>Momence 48, Oakwood 0</li><li>Bismarck-Henning 35, Central 0</li><li>Iroquois West 31, Hoopeston 14</li><li>Salt Fork 60, Dwight 12</li><li>St. Thomas More 34, Milford-Cissna Park 0</li><li>Watseka defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm via forfeit</li></ul>

<strong>Kankakee County fireworks</strong>

The two teams in town that hosted their season openers both had plenty of cause for celebration Friday. Bradley-Bourbonnais and Class 6A’s eighth-ranked Kankakee both earned impressive victories, and neither team took long to get started, scoring on their first drives of the season. The Boilers dropped 52 on Proviso East, and the Kays forced four turnovers and saw the quarterback-receiver combo of Tomele Staples and Pierre Allen break out in a 27-6 win against a Shepard team, that, similar to the Boilers, received votes in the preseason Class 7A AP polls.

<strong>Plenty of points</strong>

Several area teams hit the offensive accelerator in Week 1, as four local schools scored 48 or more points, including a 61-spot from Herscher and Reed-Custer’s 60-point performance to give the Illinois Central Eight Conference the two top scoring teams in the area after a week. Both teams figure to see stiffer defensive challenges this week, when the Comets host Arcola and the Tigers visit Rochelle.

<strong>Nonconference clash of area powers resumes</strong>

One of the biggest area matchups that was lost last season because of COVID-19 was the second meeting of the back-to-back between Coal City and Bishop McNamara. The Coalers won the front end at their place in 2019 by a 34-20 score, but a lot of the faces in this week’s meeting at McNamara will be different from two seasons ago. Both teams came up short in low-scoring, physical matchups against programs with long-standing respect, and neither wants to open their respective conference season with a pair of losses.