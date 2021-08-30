ROUNUDP: Milford volleyball wins Timberwolf Tip-Off

VOLLEYBALL

Timberwolf Tip-Off

Milford bested Cissna Park 2-0 (25-19, 25-14) and then topped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2-0 (25-15, 25-8) to earn first place at the season-opening tournament in Cissna Park on Saturday.

Caley Mowrey racked up 18 kills and three aces. Emmaleah Marshino tallied 13 kills and 14 digs. Jahni Lavicka added 28 assists and four aces, and Hunter Mowrey had 12 digs and six aces.

In the second-place bracket, Bishop McNamara picked up 2-0 victories against Fisher (25-12, 25-22) and Watseka (25-21, 27-25), and the Warriors downed Fisher 25-19, 25-22.

Kourtney Kincade totaled 11 kills and two blocks on the day for Watseka. Raegan Kochel added nine kills and three blocks. Elena Newell set things up with 30 assists and added nine digs, and Sydney McTaggart tallied 21 digs.

No individual stats were available for McNamara or Cissna Park. Marshino and both Mowreys made the all-tournament team from Milford. Cissna Park’s Emma Morrical and Mikayla Knake also were all-tournament selections, as were Bishop McNamara’s Jacqueline Allaway and Lillee Nugent and Watseka’s McTaggart and Newell.

Chicago Christian Invite

Herscher won one of its five matches at the season-opening Chicago Christian Invite, opening the weekend with a 2-0 (25-15, 25-20) win against Aurora Christian before stumbling to Andrew, Bishop Noll (Ind.), Shepard and Aurora Central Catholic. Emma Mendell had 11 kills and made the all-tournament team. Ally Meyer had a team-high 16 assists.

FOOTBALL

St. Thomas More 34, Milford-Cissna Park 0

The Bearcats were tripped up in their season-opener Saturday night at home. Angel Salinas had 65 rushing yards on 14 carries and had four catches for 20 yards. Sawyer Laffoon went 8 for 20 for 60 yards and three interceptions. Carter Borgers had a pair of catches for 26 yards and added 33 rushing yards on nine carries.

BOYS SOCCER

BBCHS Boys Soccer Tournament

Beecher, Momence and Peotone joined the host Boilermakers at the BBCHS Boys Soccer Tournament, which saw Bolingbrook and Plainfield East meet in the championship, although the outcome of that match was not available at the time of print.

The Boilermakers defeated Beecher 2-0 before a shootout loss to Bolingbrook and an 8-0 loss to Plainfield East. No individual stats were available for the Boilers. Cam Paulmeier had four saves for Beecher in that contest. The Bobcats fell 3-0 to Momence and 2-1 to Peotone. No individual stats for the Bobcats were available for the second two meetings.

In their win against the Bobcats, the Blue Devils got goals from Mykola Veltman and Niko Balaskas, assists from Kyle Coners and Dylan Lattz and 12 saves from Andy Coulter. Coulter had eight saves in a 5-1 loss to Bolingbrook that saw Balaskas find Wil Graffeo for a goal. Balaskas scored on a penalty kick, and Coulter had nine saves in a 9-1 loss to Timothy Christian.

Before its 3-0 win against Beecher, Momence lost 7-0 to Lincoln-Way Central and 5-1 to Timothy Christian. No individual stats were available.

Friday: Central 3, Wilmington 0

The Comets got goals from Ethyn Bailey, Katherine Winkle and Michael Hess, and Ryan Kohler recorded six saves in his shutout victory. Tyson Orosco added an assist.

Gabe Cravens turned away 11 shots in net for Wilmington. Talin Yakima was active defensively with 12 steals.

Friday: BOYS GOLF

Peotone 174, Grant Park 189, Momence 254

The Blue Devils continued their solid start to the season by topping the Dragons on their home course at Minne Monesse Golf Club by 15 strokes. Connor Janik’s 40 led Peotone, followed by Miles Heflin (43), Joe Haas (44) and Matt Derkacy (47).

Grant Park’s Trey Boecker had the top score on the day with a 37. He was joined on the scorecard by fellow Dragons Evan Suprenant (50), Hunter Romanowski (51) and Cade Lacer 51.

Owen Bramer led Momence with a 56. Damon Cox shot a 61, four strokes ahead of teammate Gavin Cantwell. Luke Ford signed his card with a 76.

St. Anne, Cissna Park, Grace Christian

Stats only were available for Grace Christian, which got a 52 from Caleb Gregoire and a 68 from Joshua Navratil when the three teams met at Oak Springs in St. Anne on Friday.