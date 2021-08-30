Hall-of-famer, former Herscher coach Oloffson hired by Peotone

Ron Oloffson’s unplanned retirement didn’t last very long.

Oloffson, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association hall-of-famer who resigned after 498 wins and 11 regional titles during about 30 years at Herscher at the end of last season, will be back in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

Peotone athletic director Paul Taeuber told the Daily Journal on Monday that Oloffson has been hired as the Blue Devils’ boys basketball coach, replacing Todd Zasadil, who resigned last month.

“We’re just happy and thrilled that someone of Ron’s stature and reputation would grace us, and that’s how I look at it,” Taeuber said. “Ron’s never going to talk [about himself] like that, but we really do feel privileged to have someone of his background and reputation here in Peotone, working with our kids.”

Oloffson, who said the idea and process came about in a quick timespan, said Zasadil was beginning to put a solid foundation in Peotone, despite last year’s one-win campaign, at a place that’s seen musical chairs at the coaching position of late. Oloffson will be the fifth different boys basketball coach at Peotone in the past five seasons.

“[Zasadil] put a lot of work in with these kids, and I do want to build on what he put in place because they were close last year ...” Oloffson said. “I know last year they only won one game, but it was against Streator, and they were close in a lot of games.

“They have some experience, and I know there [are] a lot of kids [coming back this winter who] gained a lot of varsity experience as sophomores.”

Taeuber said with his academics-first mindset in athletic administration, not only does Oloffson’s distinguished coaching career stand out but so does the brief stint he served as the principal at Herscher.

“One thing I enjoyed about Coach Oloffson is that out of all the people we interviewed, he falls more in line with what I envision [as a coach],” Taeuber said. “He’s a longtime coach and was in admin, and he just gets kids.

“He loves to coach, and he loves the kids. ... People are going to be excited about this.”

As rivals in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, Oloffson has had plenty of experience coaching against the Blue Devils and noted the countless battles his Tigers squad had against Peotone under the direction of former coach Scott Maupin for more than 10 years.

Now, Oloffson will see the conference rivalry from a different side. He’ll return to Herscher sitting on the visitor’s bench Dec. 10 and then match up with his former team again at Peotone on Jan. 25.

“If I would have said no to the job, that would have been the reason why,” Oloffson said of facing off against the school he called home for more than 30 years as a coach, teacher and administrator in the community he has raised a family. “I’m not looking forward to sitting on that other bench.

“I’m looking forward to competing with the kids at Peotone and being a Blue Devil, but that will be tough.”