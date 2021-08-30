FOOTBALL: Herscher kicks off season with comfortable win over Dunbar

HERSCHER — During the first game of the fall football season, teams try to set a tone for what’s to come. And no one did it better than Herscher in Week 1, as the Tigers went on to pummel Chicago Dunbar 61-0 on Saturday afternoon at home.

“We played a clean game with no turnovers, and so I thought our execution in our first game was really good,” Tigers coach Dan Wetzel said. “I was pleased, and we still have a ways to go.”

Herscher opened up its home opener with a quick, two-minute drive that was capped off by a 36-yard touchdown run by senior Cody Lunsford. It set the tone for a Tigers offense that produced four straight offensive touchdowns in the first quarter alone, which, paired with a safety, seemingly put the game out of reach by giving them a 31-0 lead against the Mightymen headed into the second frame.

“The first drive, we were just running power up the middle because we knew we could smash it down Dunbar’s throats,” Lunsford said. “So, our line was creating holes, and I was hitting them, which allowed me to go for a big touchdown run.”

After Lunsford’s touchdown on Herscher’s opening drive, defensive lineman Travis Jones and linebacker Joe Holohan combined for a tackle for loss on Dunbar quarterback Alex Scott in the endzone, resulting in a safety to extend the Tigers lead to 9-0.

Riding high off the momentum created by its stifling defense, Herscher then quickly added another score off a 23-yard completion from Brock Wenzelman to wideout Clay Schultz, who dropped a Dunbar defender on a cutback to the outside on a slant route.

Dunbar’s second possession featured another safety after its center snapped the ball past their own endzone, giving Herscher an 18-0 lead. On Herscher’s next possession, the Tigers only needed three plays to add their third score of the evening off a 13-yard touchdown run by Wenzelman.

The junior quarterback got right back on the field on defense and intercepted Scott’s first pass of the game on Dunbar’s opening play of the ensuing drive. It later resulted in Lunsford’s second touchdown run of the night one play later to give the home squad a 31-0 lead.

With the game seemingly out of reach headed into the second quarter, Dunbar added another miscue when its center tallied a second error on a snap, which resulted in a third safety produced by the Tigers.

One play later, Herscher managed to find the endzone again off a beautiful, 30-yard touchdown pass from Wenzelman to Schultz on a screen pass. The Tigers’ 40-0 lead against Dunbar with about 10 minutes left in the first half led to a running clock.

“They gave us a lot of opportunities, but we capitalized on them,” Wetzel said. “So, I thought we did a great job playing complimentary football. ... It was all clicking today, and hopefully that continues.”

Herscher linebacker Tyler Dutra then burst through the Mightymen’s offensive line to force a fumble on Dunbar’s ensuing drive that later was recovered by Travis Jones for a touchdown. It gave the Tigers a 47-0 lead they would take into halftime.

The second half featured more incredible plays by the Tigers, as their defense opened things up with a 22-yard pick-six by defensive back Rylan Hendershott on the second play of the half. Herscher’s defense continued its pressure despite the big lead by not allowing Dunbar to reach midfield, a place the Mightymen failed to reach even once during the entire contest.

Herscher running back Garrett Ozinga put the finishing touches on the game with an 8-yard touchdown run late in the final quarter to put the Tigers up 61-0.

“I just like how they played together and fed off each other,” Wetzel said. “We don’t have a lot of guys on the team, and so they were generating energy from each other, and that’s what we need to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Lunsford led the Tigers on the ground with 107 yards and two scores, which was 56 yards more than Ozinga. Wenzelman finished 2 for 2 for 53 passing yards and two touchdowns in the air. Holohan led the defense with three tackles for a loss. Jones and Hendershott both added defensive touchdowns, and Dutra recorded the team’s only sack.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Herscher (1-0) will head to Rochelle for a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Friday.