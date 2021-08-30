BOYS SOCCER: Kankakee tops Bradley-Bourbonnais for the first time in over 20 years

BRADLEY — After countless defeats and many heartbreaks, the Kankakee boys soccer team managed to accomplish what no other Kays squad has done since the 1997 season by besting its crosstown foe Bradley-Bourbonnais 5-2 on Monday evening at BBCHS.

The Kays took home their first win against the Boilermakers in more than 20 years, thanks to an explosive first half that saw Kankakee connect on four goals, with three of them coming within the first 20 minutes of play.

“The biggest part of this win is the belief part,” Kays coach Vincent Mkhwanazi said. “The boys can see now that they belong on the field with a team like BBCHS, and that’s huge going forward.”

Knowing it’s been about 25 years since Kankakee last toppled Bradley-Bourbonnais, the Kays came out determined to be the aggressors early on, which is why Kankakee dominated the first half with crisp passing and ball movement that allowed for multiple scoring opportunities.

The Kays’ first score came around the five-minute mark, when sophomore Ricardo Cruz managed to break free from a pack of BBCHS defenders at midfield for a score. However, the Boilermakers quickly responded with a goal of their own, when Danny Sorich connected on a pass to Matt Guiney, who ended up scoring on a breakaway to tie things at one goal apiece with about 26 minutes left until halftime.

Two minutes later, the Kays got hot, as they managed to score three straight unanswered goals between the 16- and 21-minute marks. The hot streak began when midfielder Ulises Aquirre added another Kankakee score to break the 1-1 tie. Shortly after Aguirre’s goal, junior Humberto Baez notched the Kays’ third goal off an assist by Pavel Andrade before Cruz secured his second of three goals on the night off a wide open shot after juking out Bradley-Bourbonnais goalkeeper Brayden McKuras at the net.

The 4-1 lead heading into halftime was all the confidence the Kays needed to finish things off in the second half. After neither team found the back of the net for the first 25 minutes of the half, Bradley-Bourbonnais midfielder Sorich found netting on a header off a corner kick pass from Guiney.

Trailing 4-2 with 14 minutes left of play, the Boilermakers did their best and tried to play catchup before Cruz recorded his third score of the evening with three minutes left of action to record a hat trick for the Kays.

“It feels great to record my first hat trick in my high school career tonight,” Cruz said. “We wanted to beat Bradley-Bouronais, and all this was thanks to Coach Mkhwanazi, who’s put in the work for us.”

The impressive hat-trick performance by the second-year varsity player might have been unexpected for some but not for Mkhwanazi, as he noted Cruz is one of a couple of players on his squad who could go off on any given night.

“This is a special group, and on any given day, any one of about four players can literally turn it around,” Mkhwanazi said. “People expect Baez to lead, but tonight it was Cruz, and sometimes it could be someone else.”

As for what went wrong with Bradley-Bourbonnais, head coach Rohan Robinson noted he believed his team took Kankakee lightly given how its matches against them have gone during the past few seasons.

“I told my guys Kankakee is dangerous this season, and our guys’ mentality [was to] shrug it off because it was Kankakee,” Robinson said. “Sometimes, they have to look at it for what it’s worth because soccer is changing within the community, and All-City is not going to be handed to us anymore going forward.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Cruz led the Kays with a hat trick and one assist. Baez and Andrade both added one score each, and goalkeeper Kevin Quinones tallied 11 saves in the net.

Sorich and Guiney recorded one goal each to lead the Boilermakers. Goalkeeper McKuras snagged 11 saves.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee (1-1) heads to Bloom at 6 p.m. Thursday for a Southland Athletic Conference match. Bradley-Bourbonnais (1-4) faces Bishop McNamara at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home.