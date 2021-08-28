FOOTBALL: Ball bounces wrong way for Coal City

COAL CITY — When a pair of power programs and rivals meet in a season opener like Coal City and Morris did in Coal City Friday night, it’s often one or two plays that change the outcome of the game, and that proved true Friday night in the Redskins 13-3 win over the Coalers, as a tipped pass into the hands of an open Morris receiver tipped the scales in favor of the victors.

Morris opened up the game with a slew of quick passes that moved the chains deep into Coaler territory before settling for a 21-yard field goal from kicker Henry Hansen to take an early 3-0 lead.

Coal City responded with a scoring drive of their own, anchored by a 59-yard completion from junior quarterback Braden Reilly to Aydan Murphey.

“We had been running the ball all game up until that point,” Murphey said. “We went with the screen pass to switch it up and catch Morris off guard and it worked well.

“Our lineman did a really nice job getting out in space and making blocks, and I just took off from there and tried to make something happen.”

Murphey capped off the drive with a 40-yard field goal to tie the game at the end of the first quarter, knotting the game up at 3-3.

“That was a big kick for our team to keep the game close early,” Murphey said. “My personal best in practice is 58 yards, so I knew I could make it. That one felt pretty good to be honest.”

The defensive slugfest continued throughout the second quarter until Morris quarterback Zack Romak completed a 32-yard touchdown on 4th-and-5 to speedy wideout Myles Johnston on a pass that was deflected by a Coaler defender and caught for a touchdown with eight seconds left in the half.

“I thought we had really good coverage on that play, it was just a tough break and I told our kids that at halftime,” said Coalers coach Francis Loughran. “Sometimes the bounce goes the other way. It was one of those things that if the ball is tipped any other direction, it’s an incompletion. It’s nothing I can be upset about.”

Coal City’s offense gained some momentum on the opening drive of the third quarter, eating up over nine minutes of clock and chewing up yards to the Morris five-yard-line before turning the ball over on a fumble.

Morris struck again late when Hansen hit his second field goal of the game in the final two minutes, this time from 30 yards out to extend the lead to 13-3 and secure the Morris win.

“I told our kids after the game that one of the biggest jumps a team can take is from week 1 to week 2,” Loughran said. “We have some game experience now and see some areas we can improve on. I think our guys will bounce back and have a great week of practice this week.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

For Coal City, Ashton Harvey led the team in rushing with 69 yards. Brady Best added 26 yards rushing for the Coalers. Reilly was 3-for-5 passing for 71 yards and one interception.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Coalers travel to Kankakee next Friday to face Bishop McNamara in another highly anticipated matchup at 7 pm.