FOOTBALL: Kays force four turnovers, Allen goes over 100 yards in 27-6 win over Shepard

KANKAKEE — Kankakee coach Derek Hart expected the same defensive intensity and offensive playmaking that he had from last season’s 4-2 club, just from some new faces.

And that’s certainly what he and the Kays got Friday, as quarterback Tomele Staples and receiver Pierre Allen connected early and often to lead the offense, which was complimented by a defense that forced four Shepard turnovers as the Kays opened the season with a 27-6 victory over the Astros.

“I love the way we competed tonight,” Hart said. “We still had a lot of mistakes and I thought we could have done a lot more but we competed well.

“Our kids didn’t flinch, and stayed in it and the defense played great again.”

Staples, who split the signal-caller spot with Tyjuane Stewart last year, showed veteran poise from the jump when he connected with Allen over the middle of the field, with the speedy receiver turning on the jets the last 20 yards for a 38-yard pitch-and-catch that gave the Kays an early 7-0 advantage.

The senior quarterback said that scouting and preparation in the preseason led to the success the Kays had in the air. Staples completed 14-of-22 passes for 216 yards and a pair of scores.

“Coach [Hart] sent us some film the past 2-3 weeks,” Staples said. “I was watching their weeks 1-4 games from last year, just seeing what would be open, and how their DBs and linebackers would rotate.”

The Kays took advantage of a high snap on a punt attempt on an ensuing three-and-out and had a 4th and goal from the two-yard line, but Marques Covington’s extra effort turned into a fumbled that was recovered by one Astros defender, who made it about 40 yards before pitching it to all-conference defensive back Kendrick Washington, who scampered the final 58 yards to cap an insane defensive touchdown.

But the Kays didn’t allow the Shepard offense to score at all and the offense recovered when Staples connected with his cousin, Christian Whalum, for a monster 34-yard touchdown to give the Kays a 14-7 lead at the break.

The defensive intensity turned up in the second half, as Hill intercepted two passes 90 seconds apart. Hill, a state champion sprinter, said the defense, which also got fumble recoveries from Michael Bannerman-Blackson and Joseph Shannon, helps give the offense the extra boost they need.

“A 110 percent momentum [shift],” Hill said. “We’ve gotta get the offense’s adrenaline up so they can do their thing and put points on the board.”

The Kays did just that on the first interception when Karson King scored from 26 yards out to make it 20-6 with 4:10 left in the third.

The score remained that way until late in the fourth, when Allen caught a bomb for 39 yards on a 4th-and-15 from the Shepard 41-yard line, one play before Nate Hill scored from two yards out to seal the deal.

Allen said that after four years of working with Staples, the two have found a great chemistry, as evidenced by Allen hauling in eight passes for 143 yards and a score.

“It started freshmen year, that was our first year playing together,” Allen said. “We’ve been building together in practice and out of practice, going to the park, putting that work in.”

Staples said he feels a great comfort with Allen and the rest of his receivers, many of whom he’s played with his entire life.

“Four of the five receivers I’ve got I’ve been playing with since I was little, the Eastide Bulldogs [youth football] days,” Staples said. “It’s just easier having that chemistry to get them the ball.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

King had 26 yards on eight carries to lead the Kankakee backfield, and he also had three catches for 25 yards. Allen’s 143 yards and eight catches both led the team as five different receivers combined for Staples’ 14 completions and 216 yards. The Kankakee defense held the Astros to 102 yards of offense.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays, who entered the season ranked eighth in the Class 6A AP polls, visit Washington at 7 p.m. Friday.