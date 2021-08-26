Raiders set to turn heads in Thiele's second-year at the helm

Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Jason Thiele (2nd season)

Career Record: 1-5

Conference: Vermilion Valley

Last Playoff: Class 2A Second Round, 2006

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champs, 2003

2020-2021 Spring Record: 1-5

Fall 2021 Schedule:

8/27 7 p.m. Hoopeston

9/3 7 p.m. @Oakwood

9/10 7 p.m. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

9/18 12 p.m. @Salt Fork

9/24 7 p.m. @Seneca

10/1 7 p.m. Momence

10/8 7 p.m. Central

10/16 7 p.m. Dwight

10/22 7 p.m. @Watseka

Like any first-year head coach taking over a rebuilding program, Jason Thiele and his Raider squad had their ups and downs last year during the shortened spring season, where they finished just 1-5 overall. However, now that Thiele has had a year to lay the foundation for the culture he’s trying to build, the second-year head coach believes his team has what it takes to finally compete in the Vermilion Valley Conference and make the playoffs for the first time in over a decade.

“It would be nice to play deep into the fall and make the playoffs for the first time since 2006,” Thiele said. “I know these guys want it because they talk about it all the time and athlete-wise I think we can get it done.”

The reason for coach Thiele’s confidence coming into the 2021 fall season is due to the fact a majority of his team is coming back. Unlike most area teams in the VVC, Iroquois West had only lost eight players from last year’s squad, with its most notable loss coming at quarterback with now graduate Ty Pankey.

“As far as youth-wise, minus our freshman, our sophomores and juniors got playing time last year and so I don’t know if I’d say we are necessarily young because they have experience,” Thiele said.

As for some of the key returners, the Raiders will look to rely heavily on Auston Miller at running back. Last season Miller finished as the squad’s top threat in the run game after having totaled 453 rushing yards and four scores on 103 carries.

And given the fact the Raiders started to pick up some momentum late in the spring season, where they finished 1-1 in the last two games, Miller and the rest of his teammates are coming into this season with the same confident attitude as their coach.

“We’ve had a couple of ups and downs last season, but we are coming for blood this year,” Miller said.

With Cannon and Clayton Leanard both returning on the offensive line, the latter of whom is an Illinois commit, look for the Raiders to open up their playbook more with new quarterback Sam McMillan. The newly found junior quarterback brings a lot of athleticism to the position.

“Offensively we are going to be more diverse,” Thiele said. “I know for the first half of the season last spring we were run-heavy, but this year with Sam McMillan running the show at quarterback he gives us a dynamic that we didn’t necessarily have last year and so we are really excited about that.”

Playing a 3-5 defense again this season Iroquois West will rely heavily on the Leonard brothers to set the edge on the defensive line. They will return to the defense alongside lineback John Alden and Miller at free safety.

“Defensively, coming into the spring time last year we played one half of football really well...teams mainly attacked us in the passing game and we’ve worked on that a great deal in camp and practice and so we are trying to put these guys in the best position to not let that happen again.”

If the Raiders can tighten up their defense then they believe they can finish as one of the top teams as they move into the VVC.

“It would be nice to compete for the conference title moving into the VVC,” Thiele said. “Bismarck Henning is the No. 1 team, but we don’t play them this year… and not to be completely biased but I’d put us in the top-three in all honesty.”

Quick Hits: Sam McMillan, QB

Favorite movie character: Harry, Dumb and Dumber

Favorite drink: Yellow Gatorade

Favorite food: Watermelon

Superpower wish: Invisibility

Favorite football player: Tom Brady

Favorite video game: Call of Duty Warzone