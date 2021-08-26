Manteno looks to lean on balance and leadership this fall

Mason Schweizer

Mason Schweizer

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: R.J. Haines (16th season)

Career Record: 91-86, 77-68 at Manteno

Last Playoff: Class 4A Opening Round, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 4A Third Round, 2014

2020-21 Record: 2-3

Fall 2021 Schedule

Manteno

8/27 7 p.m. @Evergreen Park

9/3 7 p.m. Plano

9/10 7 p.m. @Peotone

9/17 7 p.m. Reed-Custer

9/24 7 p.m. @Streator

10/1 7 p.m. Coal City

10/8 7 p.m. @Herscher

10/15 7 p.m. Lisle

10/22 7 p.m. Wilmington

As playoff qualifiers in nine of the past 10 seasons under coach RJ Haines, Manteno’s football program has been one of the best the past decade at retooling around strengths each year. And with Haines excited at the prospects of multiple areas of his offense, that retooling could feature a diverse cast.

“For us it just depends on what guys we have and how the scheme fits us,” Haines said. “Some years we have receivers, some years we have a big offensive line; this year we’ve got receivers, we’ve got running backs and I feel like being a bit more balanced is gonna help us.”

Seniors Logan Worobey and Mason Senholtz, the former of whom shouldered the load last season, will see a majority of snaps from the backfield, alongside classmate Carter Drazy, who has impressed Haines with his intelligence as he attempts to fill the big shoes left by program mainstay Caleb Borkenhagen at quarterback.

“He’s a smart quarterback and I love smart quarterbacks,” Haines said of Drazy. “He understands what’s going on and doesn’t make the same mistake over again.

“He’s versatile, he moves well and can move from under center to the gun and run the read [option] game.”

He’ll have a trustworthy target in returning receiver/defensive back Jack Prindeville, who has embraced an increased leadership role in his senior season.

“I just like the fact that the younger kids look up and respect what I say,” Prindeville said. “They always ask me questions and stuff, and it makes me feel like I make a difference on the team.”

Haines expects Prindeville to make a difference in a myriad of ways, both on and off the field and also just in the ways they get him the ball.

“I think he should take it to a different level this year; Jack’s very versatile and can do a lot of things offensively and defensively,” Haines said. “We’ve gotta get him the ball and find different ways to get him the ball.”

The Panthers have four starting linemen secured, with Damian Alsup and Justin Wilson back on the left side of the line. Manny Carrera has turned heads with a move from the defensive line, where he’ll still figure to see significant action, to center, while Gabe Johnson is entrenched at right guard.

Like many other area teams this fall, several players will be expected to log significant snaps on both sides of the ball. While Haines knows that he’ll have to rely on his rocks, he also hopes to get some good depth built up, especially in the trenches.

“We do have some good rotations in spots but a lot of these kids will be playing both sides of the ball,” Haines said. “We’re trying to get some other kids up to speed but those kids like Jack and Mason will probably see a lot of snaps, but we’ll have a pretty good rotation on the line.”

Last spring, the Panthers bounced back from an 0-3 start to win their final two games, a bit of momentum Haines is hopeful the Panthers can continue on with this fall.

“Last year we just had to do what we knew and didn’t have a lot of time to make adjustments, tweak things or move kids around,” Haines said. “Now we’ve had time to see what we’ve got with this senior group, I think we’ll be able to open up a bit and do some different things.”

Quick Hits

Manny Carrera, OL/DL

Celebrity crush: Madison Beer

Go-to karaoke song: “Love Sosa,” by Chief Keef

Favorite junk food: Chips or Oreos

Most trustworthy teammate: Justin Wilson

Favorite school subject: Science