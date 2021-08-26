Kays look to reload instead of rebuild

Mason Schweizer

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Derek Hart (3rd season)

Career Record: 14-12, 13-4 at Kankakee

Conference: Southland

Last Playoff: Class 5A Second Round, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 5A Semifinalist, 2008

2020-21 Record: 4-2

Fall 2021 Schedule

8/27 7 p.m. Shepard

9/3 7:30 p.m. @Washington

9/10 7 p.m. Thornridge

9/17 7 p.m. Centennial

9/24 6 p.m. @Thornwood

10/1 7 p.m. @Rich Township

10/8 7 p.m. Bloom

10/15 6 p.m. @Thornton

10/22 7 p.m. Crete-Monee

As Kankakee prepares to transition into a new offensive era this fall, coach Derek Hart knows the Kays don’t have much time for an adjustment period with nonconference battles against Shepard, a program that has seen five-straight IHSA Class 6A Playoffs, with at least one win in each of the last four, and a trip to Washington, a program with 13-straight playoff appearances between Class 5A and 6A.

“We’ll find out quickly because both of those teams are probably playoff teams this year that had great springs,” Hart said. “But like last year with Sacred Heart-Griffin, we want to play the best teams to see where we’re at.

“If you get into the playoffs you have to play those teams anyways and we want to compete.”

Senior Tomele Staples split quarterback duties with Tyjuane Stewart last spring, but with Stewart graduated, that job is now solely Staples’. Hart, who took over when Staples was a sophomore, said his growth into the quarterback position has been a marked one.

“Tomele has stepped up so much and when I met him, he didn’t say a word the whole first year I was here,” Hart said. “Now he’s a leader in the huddle and that’s bigger than anything he could do on the field.”

Karson King and Demere Turner displayed great vision and athleticism in the backfield when they spelled the also-graduated Aveon Pittman. Hart said Pittman is tough to replace as a program great, but both replacements are more than capable.

That’s a common theme offensively, as Stewart, Johnathan Pitts and Joeron Hill left plenty of targets up for grabs when they graduated. The two backs will see some of those, as will Pierre Allen and state champion trackster Jyaire Hill.

Steven Young and Tre Campbell will be three-year starters on the offensive line and Malik Dozier is back after moving from defensive end to left tackle last spring, leaving a pair of spots up front up for grabs.

The offense has a lot of questions to quickly answer, and there are some notable pieces gone from a defense that allowed just 15.8 points per game last year, but there’s also plenty of talent back.

Daily Journal All-Area defensive end Marques Covington anchors the defensive line with Joseph Shannon, while Nickolos Hall is back to start at linebacker for the third season.

“It feels good to be back but it’s like we never left,” Covington said. “It feels like the season was just last week and doesn’t feel like anything new.”

As much as Hart expects of his front seven, it’s the secondary he raved most about. Jyaire and Naz Hill will ballhawk, along with returning starter Davi Jones.

With the talent and enthusiasm around Kankakee, the ultimate hope is to finally capture an elusive Southland Athletic Conference title before pushing deep into the playoff field.

But, like Hart, Covington knows the first two weeks will set the tone.

“It’s very, very important; I think our start will have something to do with our season later on,” Covington said. “The way we start [the schedule] off, and how we handle that, I think we’ll be good.”

Quick Hits

Pierre Allen, WR/DB

Favorite artist: Polo G

Dream vacation: Bahamas

Favorite sport besides football: Basketball

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Dohm (seventh grade)

Funniest teammate: Naz Hill