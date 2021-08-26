Herscher native, hall of fame football coach Duval dies

Daily Journal Staff Report

Dick Duval won more than 250 games and appeared in five state championships over the course of a 28-year career as the football coach at St. Joseph-Ogden that made him an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer.

Before Duval built his legendary resume in St. Joseph, he got his start locally. A 1974 Herscher graduate, Duval was a teacher and assistant coach at Kankakee before he called St. Joseph-Ogden home for nearly three decades.

Duval died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer, as first reported by the Champaign News Gazette.

In 1988, Duval took over control of the Spartans program, and by 1989, he had them in the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, a game the team appeared in five times, but never won, during Duval’s tenure.

His four other title game appearances came in 1997, 1999, 2006 and 2013. He compiled a 251-75 record over his career.

Last Friday, the football stadium was renamed in Duval’s honor, with the longtime coach and his family present for the unveiling.