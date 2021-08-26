FOOTBALL: All-City schools look to make concurrent playoff appearances for first time in 12 years

In the past decade, all three schools that make up the area’s All-City rivalry — Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee — have all seen some form of notable excellence on the gridiron.

The Fighting Irish and hall-of-fame coach Rich Zinanni got one for the thumb when the program won its fifth state title in program history, an IHSA Class 3A title, in 2015. The Irish again reached the state championship, in Class 4A, in 2018, settling for second for the fourth time in school history.

Bradley-Bourbonnais had a season for the ages as well in 2015, reaching the Class 7A state semifinals before falling 22-17 to Libertyville on a snowy Saturday.

The Boilermakers had a perfect 9-0 the next season before making a second-round playoff exit, the last time they’ve appeared in the postseason field.

And the Kankakee Kays have seen a program boom in the past couple years under head coach Derek Hart, who guided the Kays to their first playoff victory since 2008 in his first season in 2019, before a 4-2 record last spring.

But all three programs haven’t had success at the same time in a little while, as the last fall that saw all three schools in town reach the playoffs was 2009. The Kays fell 24-7 to Marion in the first round of the Class 5A field that year, a year after their Class 5A semifinals appearance.

That 2009 season was the same season that Bradley-Bourbonnais nearly shocked the state when they fell 50-43 in an all-time classic to state semifinalist East St. Louis. Bishop McNamara fell 26-24 in the second round of the 4A playoffs to Geneseo, the second-straight year the Irish fell to Geneseo by two points at home in the second round.

An even longer drought is the length of time since the last football season that saw all three schools win a playoff game, which last happened in 1992.

But that could change this fall, as all three teams have talent and leadership returning in key areas from teams that all three believe would have been playoff teams during last spring’s shortened season.

“It would be great to show everyone what Bradley-Bourbonnais is about, what Kankakee is about and what Bishop McNamara is about,” McNamara co-head coach Alan Rood said. “We’re all about getting to the postseason, winning and making this community stronger together through football.”

<strong>Irish look to send Zinnani off in style</strong>

Bishop McNamara only got five games in last spring, and won three of them, and three-year starters Manny Harris and Caleb Smith leave big holes on both sides of the ball, but there’s plenty of returning and emerging talent for Rood and Zinanni, who is entering his 47th and final season.

And with the excitement that surrounds the Irish locker room this season, Zinanni hopes to keep the spotlight on the field more than on the sidelines.

“I try not to think about it being my last year, I try and think about it being a good year for our kids,” Zinanni said. “I really like our seniors; their attitude and work ethic is really good.

“I’ve had more talented teams but I’ve had teams like this that love football and are really focused, so I’m excited to see what we do.”

Those seniors include quarterback Brady Bertrand, linebacker and fullback Mel Hay, and a handful of players on both sides of the trenches along with another handful of receivers and defensive backs.

“I’m excited because we aren’t losing that many starters from the defense from last year and it was pretty solid last year,” Hay said. “We’ve got some good offensive pieces so that will be nice once things get clicking.”

In addition to their seniors, the Irish return sophomore running backs Tony Phillips and Jaydon Wright, both of whom have received recruiting attention from some of college football’s marquee names, giving the Irish a collection of talent that can compete in the Metro Suburban Conference, as well as whichever playoff field the Irish will be in should the qualify.

Boilermakers bursting at the seam with playmakers

The Boilermakers have the longest playoff drought of the three schools in town, as the 2016 appearance was their last. But as they’ve shown, if coach Mike Kohl and his troops can survive the SouthWest Suburban Conference and make the Class 7A field, the Boilers are as tough an out as anyone.

Caige Williams is back to lead the offense after quarterbacking his way to Daily Journal All-Area honors last spring, and aside from lead running back Ethan McCarty, most of his playmaking pieces are back as well.

Nathan Murphy shared backfield duties with McCarty last year and now has the bellcow responsibilities. Mark Robinson displayed a knack for making big plays at receiver last year and has only grown into his 6-foot-4 frame. Juniors Caleb Barclay and Neal May give the Boilers their most athletic duo out wide in quite some time as well, also returning as starter’s from last spring’s 3-3 team.

“With how many returners we have and coming off of such a short offseason, it’s almost like we ended one season and are bouncing right back,” Williams said. “I really hope we can pick up where we left off.”

Barclay and linebacker Detric Dee are two of just a few returning starters to a defense that will have a lot of new faces but potentially even more turnover capabilities. The SWSC will provide challenges for sure, but those challenges will only help develop a surging Boilermakers squad.

And that journey is what coach Kohl enjoys the most.

“High school football will be some of the best memories in these young men’s lives,” Kohl said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Kays hope early challenges pay late dividends

Kankakee has seen one of the biggest upswing’s in the state the past couple years, as coach Derek Hart’s 13 wins in his first two seasons are the most a coach has had in their first two years with the program since Eastridge and Westview merged in 1983.

If the Kays want to keep that going and make a second-straight trip to the Class 5A playoffs, a crop of talented juniors and seniors with limited experience will have to get ready to paly right away, as Kankakee opens the season with postseason perennials Shepard and Washington.

“We’ve seen guys that were maybe comfortable throughout the summer, and then we upped the competition level [in August] and we’ve seen the change in those guys. They’re putting in the extra effort and time now that they’re ready to compete.”

Some of those juniors, like running backs Demere Turner and Karson King and defensive back Jyaire Hill, a United States Track and Field All-American, saw some experience last year but will have larger roles this year. Hill will be doing that on a defense that also returns a bit of leadership in three-year starters Marques Covington (defensive end) and Nickolos Hall (linebacker).

“I’ve learned when to step up and say something and to hold your teammates accountable,” Covington said. “When I speak, these guys listen and take in what I say.”

Uniting the community

The four head coaches for the three teams all agreed that seeing all three city schools having success at the same time is nothing but a positive for the area as a whole.

“It would be awesome for us all to be back in again,” Kohl said. “I’m always hoping area schools can make a run in the postseason; it’s great for our community.”

Rood still remembers the goosebumps he felt when he was a freshman at McNamara and watched the Boilermakers march down Center Ave, through Bradley and into Kankakee to take on the Irish, and hopes the three schools making splashes this year could provide that same spark.

“It brings up the community,” Rood said. “And that’s why you play the game, is for the community.”

Rood, who will take over sole head coaching duties after the season, joined Hart in saying they would love to reignite the All-City rivalries on the field. The Kays and Boilermakers played the most recent All-City game, a 15-8 Boilermakers victory in 2018.

The Irish and Kays last danced in 2012, a game the Irish won 49-12. The last time McNamara and Bradley-Bourbonnais met came before any of the team’s current players were even alive, as 1998’s 28-6 McNamara win was the last time the two teams did battle on the gridiron.

“I think it’s important to have a rivalry game, and obviously being in the same city, it naturally creates that rivalry and we don’t really have one right now,” Hart said. “Those are the kinds of games you push yourselves for in the offseason.

“The community loves that stuff and we’re missing that piece here.”

While conference shuffling and playoff qualification points have largely led to the dismantling of the football rivalry, Zinanni remembers a time when the rivalry was strong and healthy. He said the Irish coaches and Boilermakers coaches even had some competition between one another before their teams battled on Friday night.

“We used to meet the Bradley[-Bourbonnais] coaches and do a BB versus Mac Olympics with a softball game, long jump and about 10 events,” Zinanni said. “We just had a ball, it was the most fun, and then after that we played and either we won or they won, but it was always a great time.”

But no matter who they play against or how far any of the teams in town will fare in the postseason this fall, Zinanni, and the rest of the area teams and coaches, know what’s most important about this football season.

“It isn’t about winning; it’s about playing your best and playing your hardest,” Zinanni said. “And then the winning will happen.”