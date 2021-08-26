Expectations growing from within at Reed-Custer

Mason Schweizer

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Gavin Johnston (4th season)

Career Record: 4-19

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 2A Opening Round, 2009

Best Playoff: Class 3A Second Round, 2006

2020-21 Record: 1-4

Fall 2021 Schedule

8/27 7 p.m. @Elmwood Park

9/3 7 p.m. Arcola

9/10 7 p.m. Lisle

9/17 7 p.m. @Manteno

9/24 7 p.m. Peotone

10/1 7 p.m. @Wilmington

10/8 7 p.m. @Streator

10/15 7 p.m. Coal City

10/22 7 p.m. @Herscher

Last spring, Reed-Custer football coach Gavin Johnston didn’t have starters named until just before the first game of the season because he was waiting for players to step up and take them. This fall, he once again is having an issue putting a starting lineup together, but for quite the opposite reason.

“Our skill positions are just so deep,” Comets coach Gavin Johnston said. “We haven’t named any starters yet and they’ve all embraced the challenge.”

The Comets have plenty of excitement around Braidwood after returning 19 total starters from a team that had a deceiving 1-4 record last spring, as three of those losses came by six points or less.

Johnston said that as excited as the players and coaches are for the season coming up, they also need to remember that they are still coming off of a one-win season, and hope to begin Illinois Central Eight play with a pair of wins despite a somewhat difficult pair of opening games at Elmwood Park and at home against Arcola.

“We have to get off to a hot start and keep our confidence,” Johnston said. “We were so close last year, but we went 1-4, so that’s what we’ve stressed, is that close isn’t good enough.”

Two-year starter Elliot Cassem figures to see the lion’s share of carries for a third season in the backfield, where junior quarterback Jake McPherson returns to lead the Comets’ diverse offensive approach.

“The biggest thing for him and what we’re pleased with as coaches is he’s stepped up his leadership,” Johnston said of McPherson. “It was tough to do that as a sophomore...but this summer her got guys together to run routes, calls guys out for slacking and his leadership is phenomenal.”

In addition to Cassem, Jace Christian will see plenty of carries, as will McPherson himself, and Christian will also line up in the slot. Fellow juniors Connor Esparza and Brandon Moorman, as well as Lucas Foote, who missed football last year due to an injury during basketball season, join seniors Eddie Gad and Dylan Garrelts to give McPherson a depth of weapons. Kody Marschner will once again anchor the offensive line as another returning starter in the junior class.

While the Comets like the potential their offense has, it’s the defensive strides that has Johnston beaming. The unit allowed 17.8 points per game, less than half of the 39.1 points per game they allowed two seasons ago.

“In past years we were always at the bottom of the Kankakee Daily Journal list for defensive points allowed,” Johnston said. “That was something we prided ourselves on last year, was getting more fundamentally sound on defense, making better tackles.

“We’re just building onto that, and our kids are physical and like to hit, so that’s gonna take us pretty far.”

Johnston said the general excitement around the football program hasn’t been this positive since his own senior season as the Comets’ quarterback in 2006, the last time Reed-Custer won a playoff game.

But Johnston’s message has echoed through to leaders, like McPherson, who knows the Comets are excited to back up their eagerness.

“I’ve been telling [the team] since day one we have to stay within ourselves, play how we can play and stay humble,” McPherson said. “Last year we didn’t have a great year, but were close in a lot of games.

“This year I feel like we can change that.”

Quick Hits

Elliot Cassem, RB/B

Teammate with the coolest car: Dylan Garrelts

Secret talent: Racing

Netflix or Hulu: Hulu

Funniest coach: Coach Nick Klein

Dream concert: Lil Uzi Vert