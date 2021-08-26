Comet football ready to start fresh with unproven playmakers

Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Brian Spooner (27th season)

Career Record: 178-103, 164-78 at Central

Conference: Vermilion Valley

Last Playoff: Class 2A Quarterfinalist, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 2A Semifinalist, 2012

2020-2021 Record: 6-0

Fall 2021 Schedule:

8/27 7 p.m. @Bismarck-Henning

9/3 7 p.m. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

9/10 7 p.m. @Oakwood

9/17 7 p.m. Westville

9/24 7 p.m. @Watseka

10/1 7 p.m. Dwight

10/8 7 p.m. @Iroquois West

10/15 7 p.m. @Seneca

10/22 7 p.m. Momence

Central was undoubtedly the most explosive offense in the final year of the Sangamon Valley Conference last season thanks to its 11-man senior class that was highlighted by the likes of Jay Lemenager (QB), Chandler Burrow (WR), Jacob Shoven (WR) and Caden Perry (WR), all of whom finished as Daily Journal All-Area selections this past spring season.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The former trio of playmakers on the outside, along with Lemenager under center, helped the Comets put up a ridiculous 296 points to help them finish the shortened spring season 6-0, which was good enough to secure first-place in the SVC. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}However, all those letterwinners are now just an afterthought as the Comets are set to return only one two-way starter from last season, senior Dallas Rodriguez (OL/LB).{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“The last two years we’ve really outscored our opponents with Lemenager and those guys and so I just don’t see that happening again this season,” said Comets coach Brian Spooner. “We are going to have to be a lot more salty on defense and we’re going to have to be consistent on offense.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The numerous turnover on both sides of the ball have left the Comets with many question marks heading into this season and none have seemed to be more important than what legacy the new group of players want to be remembered by, especially the four upcoming seniors.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“The one main message we have this season is what legacy do you want to leave at Central because now that those guys are gone it’s your turn,” Spooner said. “...We’ve talked about legacy all summer since we started in July and the kids have responded pretty well.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Although the Comets arguably lost their best-ever quarterback in Lemenager, Central seems to be high on his replacement, junior Luke Shoven. For the past two seasons, Shoven has worked closely under Lemenager as his back-up quarterback, where he’s since seen the ins-and-outs of what it takes to command the explosive Comet offense. {/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“I’m up for the challenge replacing Lemenager at quarterback this season,” Shoven said. “He’s probably the best quarterback to ever come through Central, and so it’s been fun learning from him and now I have to just show it on the field.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Shoven along with the rest of the squad have already heard the chatter about this year’s Comets team not being able to replicate last year’s success, but it’s something that they don’t necessarily agree with.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“Everyone thinks we aren’t going to be as good this season, but I think we are going to surprise those individuals,” Shoven said. “People need to watch out for us because we’re coming.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}As Shoven begins to transition into the team’s new starter under center look for the Comets to ease his transition with a strong emphasis on the run with newly found starter Jace Myers, who is set to bring a different level of lateral quickness and acceleration to the Comets running back position.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}“With this team we are going to be a more balanced offensive attack,” Spooner said. “...We are still going to run the same offense we’ve always had, but we will have a bigger emphasis on the run this season.”{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}As for the new weapons on the outside, seniors Carson Turner and Grant Grider are ready to replace Burrow, Jacob Shoven and Perry as the squad’s new playmakers at wide receiver after having each served on the squad last season as the fourth and fifth wideouts. They will re-join junior Aiden Christiansen and senior Rodriguez who are both set to make their returns in the trenches on the offensive line.{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}Quick Hits: Dallas Rodriguez, LB/OT

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Favorite movie character: Steve Stifler, American Pie{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Favorite food: Ribeye{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Favorite drink: Dr. Pepper{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Superpower wish: To fly{/span}

{p dir=”ltr”}{span}Favorite football player: Tony Romo{/span}