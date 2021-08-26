Coalers set high expectations under first-year head coach

Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com

Fall 2021 Outlook

Head Coach: Francis Loughran (1st season)

Career Record: 0-0

Conference: Illinois Central Eight

Last Playoff: Class 4A Semifinalist, 2019

Best Playoff: Class 2A State Champions, 1993

2020-2021 Spring Record: 4-1

Fall 2021 Schedule:

8/27 7 p.m. Morris

9/3 7 p.m. @Bishop McNamara

9/10 7 p.m. Wilmington

9/17 7 p.m. @Herscher

9/24 7 p.m. Lisle

10/1 7 p.m. @Manteno

10/8 7 p.m. Peotone

10/15 7 p.m. @Reed-Custer

10/22 7 p.m. Streator

Most first-year head coaches plan on using their first season at the helm as a stepping stone for what’s to come, but not Coal City head coach Francis Loughran, who’s served on the Coalers coaching staff for the past four seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Being that Loughran is only the fourth head coach at Coal City over the last 35-plus years, the first-year head coach noted that he doesn’t plan to make many changes given the foundation former head coach Dan Hutchings left him over the past four seasons.

“I think I just have to carry on the expectations and traditions of the program,” Loughran said. “...Obviously things aren’t broken here and so I don’t have to fix much. I just want to step in and have a smooth transition with these guys.”

Coal City finished the shortened spring season 4-1 overall and thus have every reason to expect to be back into the playoff mix come later this fall, especially since the Coalers have key returners such as Ashton Harvey (RB), Brady Best (LB), Nick Seplak (LB) and Keegan Crater (QB).

“The thing that excites me is that everyone is doubting us,” Harvey said. “It motivates and pushes us to do better everyday.”

Harvey is expected to lead a talented backfield that will feature himself alongside the likes of senior Tony Conterez and junior Cason Headley. The trio of running backs will look to fill the void of Asa Cooper, who ran for a team-best 804 yards on 79 carries last spring as a senior.

“With Asa Cooper graduated we are going to rely on a more running back by committee approach,” Loughran said. “We are going to have multiple kids carry the ball for us and we hope to keep them fresh by rotating them throughout the game.”

The Coalers plan to still be a run-heavy offense despite getting their senior, Crater, back at quarterback this season. Crater completed six-of-15 attempts for 119 passing yards and a touchdown last season in his first-year under center as a junior.

“I know as a defensive coach, a good run game is hard to defend and so we want to keep running the ball to help open up the passing game this season,” Loughran said. “Defensively, we want to be aggressive and be fundamentally sound.”

Coal City’s defense only gave up 42 points in five games last spring and they will only look to get stronger as they return most of its core in the middle and secondary. In addition to Harvey and Best returning as linebackers, Headley will look to lead an aggressive secondary that will bring in notable newcomers Derek Carlson, Zach Finch and Jim Feeney. Seplak will also look to set the edge as he returns to the defensive line.

“I’m excited for our defense,” Loughran said. “They play fast and they play hard, they are physical… and they are a group that really likes to be aggressive and that is usually a good sign for a solid defense.”

With so much veteran talent returning on both sides of the ball, along with some notable newcomers like Headley, Loughran is expecting his first-year at the helm to be like any other year when he served as an assistant and that’s to reach the postseason.

“Year one is like any other year in that we want to make the playoffs,” Loughran said.

{p dir=”ltr”}Quick Hits: Brady Best, LB

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite drink: Water

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite movie character: Rambo

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite football player: Bo Jackson

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite video game: Call of Duty Warzone

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite hobby: Video games