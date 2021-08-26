Bearcat football ready to prove new roles equal same expectations

Cody Smithcsmith@daily-journal.com

2021-2022 Outlook

Head Coach: Clint Schwartz (10th Season)

Career Record: 44-40

Conference: Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Last Playoff: I8FA State Runner-up, 2019

Best Playoff: I8FA State Champions, 2018

2020-2021 Spring Record: 4-1

2021-2022 Fall Schedule

8/28 1 p.m. @St. Thomas More

9/4 1 p.m. @Aquin Catholic

9/11 2 p.m. Martinsville

9/17 7 p.m. @Flanagan-Cornell

9/25 2 p.m. Amboy

10/2 1 p.m. Peoria Heights

10/8 7 p.m. @Blue Ridge-DeLand-Weldon

10/16 7 p.m. South Fork

10/23 2 p.m. Decatur Lutheran-Mt. Pulaski

Despite heading into the 2021 I8FA football season without a majority of its players from either of their state championship runs in 2018 and 2019, Milford-Cissna Park head football coach Clint Schwartz is still confident that he and his new group of veterans can once again replace its missing pieces and force another deep postseason run.

This season the Bearcats will be returning four starters on offense and five starters on defense, with it’s two most notable returners being two-time all-state running back Angel Salinas and linebacker Mason Blanck.

“We have lost a lot of guys from our two state championship runs, but these guys are excited to fill the open roles,” said Bearcat coach Clint Schwartz. “We have a lot of seniors and juniors that have waited their turn. They’ve worked hard and kind of watched those older guys play and so they’ve experienced what it’s like to be in those types of big games...they are ready for their turn and I’m excited for it.”

One of those guys who has plenty of experience in those big moments is five-foot-nine running back Salinas, who is set to try an out-pace his 2019 fall season where he racked up over 1,000 yards with 13 touchdowns.

Heading into his third year on the varsity squad the senior will look to have a breakout season as the squad’s No. 1 offensive threat while doing so with a new pair of new offensive lineman in Luke Truman and Kayden Clayfield, who hope to help guide Salinas to the 456 yards he needs to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.

“I think we are going to have to lean on our run game a little bit more this season than in years’ past...,” Schwartz said. “We are very fortunate to still have Salinas back. He’s kind of that kid that’s been around for what seems like seven years and so it’s nice to finally have that type of kid on the team.”

Salinas will look to be a key asset in assisting the pressure off of newly found starting quarterback Sawyer Laffoon, as the junior tries to continue the strong quarterback play that’s seen the Bearcats previous three quarterbacks become all-state players, with the latest being Trey Totheroh during the 2020-2021 spring season.

“My offense is a bunch of dawgs,” Salinas said. “My offensive lineman are good and I have all my faith and trust in them since they’ve carried me for two seasons now. I’m feeling good about them and for myself, I’m just going to stay locked in and keep grinding.”

Since backing up Totheroh last spring, Laffoon has gone from the shadows to the spotlight now that he’s the squad’s new starter. And like most quarterbacks, Laffoon has been enjoying the pressures that come with it.

“Sawyer Laffoon is a junior who’s really stepped up for us at the quarterback position,” Schwartz said. “We kind of thought going into the offseason he was going to be the man for us and he’s done a good job stepping in. There’s not much of a competition going forward because he’s stepped up and filled the role.”

As for the defense, look for Blanck to lead a strong core of linebackers consisting of Chase Clutteur, Tanner Garrison and Nick McKinley. Kadin Randall will also look to make an impact for the Bearcats secondary once again this season as he transitions from cornerback to safety.

“We are pretty excited about everything that we have going,” Schwartz said. “There’s not a spot that we look at that we feel worried about.”

{p dir=”ltr”}Quick Hits: Tanner Garrison, OLB

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite drink: Blue Gatorade

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite movie: Talladega Nights

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite football player: Brian Urlacher

{p dir=”ltr”}Favorite food: Pizza

Superpower wish: To Fly