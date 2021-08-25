ROUNDUP: St. Anne boys soccer opens season victorious over Manteno

BOYS SOCCER

St. Anne 2, Manteno 1

The Cardinals opened the season with a one-goal victory over the Panthers. Damon Saathoff recorded a goal and an assist to lead St. Anne. Julian Chagoya added another score and Adrian Chagoya tallied 14 saves.

Scott Eldridge scored the lone goal for the Panthers off an assist from Ryan Kramer.

Oak Forest 2, Herscher 0

Tucker White totaled 13 saves to lead the Tigers in their shutout loss.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Timberwolf Tip-off

Milford totaled wins against both Central (22-25, 25-12, 25-14) and Bishop McNamara (25-17,20-25, 25-20) on Wednesday evening.

Bishop McNamara bested Central in straight sets (25-11, 25-11) before dropping in a third-set tiebreaker to the Bearcats.

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 174, Kankakee 193, Milford 202, Donovan 231

Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder, Zack Hickman and Hagen Hoy all tied for medalist honors with 43, one less stroke than teammate Austin Marcier.

Paul Azzarelli posted a 44 to lead the Kays. Carson Splear shot a 45, followed by teammates Nathan Draper and Tyler Bayston who carded 54’s.

Milford’s only golfer under 50 was Adin Portwood, who shot a team-low 45. Salym Estes chipped in a 50, which was two fewer strokes than teammate Payton Harwood. RJ Mann shot a 55.

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with a 50, followed by teammates Griffen Walters (57), Jacob One (60) and Western Lareau (64).