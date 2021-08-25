IHSA preseason football polls released

When the preps football season begins Friday, several eyes statewide will be on a few teams from the area that have opened the season at or near the top of the AP Illinois preseason football polls, which were released Wednesday afternoon.

Wilmington received three first-place votes and 96 total points to enter play as the top-ranked team in Class 3A, one polling point above Williamsville. The Wildcats went 5-0 last spring and open the season at Marengo Friday.

Bishop McNamara received more votes than any other school in Class 2A (five), but their 73 total points have them slotted third in Class 2A to open the season, with Decatur St. Theresa beginning the season in the top spot. Central is tied with Immaculate Conception and Sterling Newman (42) for sixth. The Irish visit Marmion Friday and the Comets are at Bismarck-Henning.

Kankakee looks to move up a class this fall, currently projected in the Class 6A field, where they open the year ranked eighth in the polls, with 30 points. Their opponents Friday, Shepard, received four votes in Class 7A. The Kays host that game.

Coal City comes in at eighth in the Class 4A polls (39) to kickoff the year. The Coalers open the era of new head coach Francis Loughran with a home game against perhaps their biggest nonconference rivals, Morris, who received six votes in Class 5A.

Three other area schools received votes in the preseason poll: Bradley-Bourbonnais (1) in Class 7A, Manteno (3) in Class 4A and Peotone (10) in Class 3A.

For full polls, see below (number of first-place votes in parenthesis):

<strong>Class 8A</strong>

<strong>School Pts</strong>

1. Gurnee Warren (6) 78

2. Lincoln-Way East (2) 73

3. Marist 54

4. Maine South 50

5. Hinsdale Central 47

6. Neuqua Valley 30

7. Naperville Central 26

8. Edwardsville 25

9. Huntley 14

10. Glenbard West 9

(tie) Palatine 9

Others receiving votes: Barrington 8, O’Fallon 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Bolingbrook 3, Evanston Township 2, New Trier 2, South Elgin 1.

<strong>Class 7A</strong>

<strong>School Pt</strong>

1. St. Rita (6) 68

2. Loyola (1) 63

3. Brother Rice 58

4. Wheaton North 55

5. Chicago Mt. Carmel (1) 42

6. St. Charles North 31

7. Batavia 27

8. Prospect 22

9. Willowbrook 17

10. Wheaton Warrenville South 15

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 9, Hononegah 8, Normal Community 7, Hersey 7, Shepard 4, <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais 1</strong>.

<strong>Class 6A</strong>

<strong>School Pt</strong>

1. Cary-Grove (10) 10

2. Crete-Monee 65

3. Washington 50

4. Lake Forest 49

5. Rockford Boylan 47

6. Simeon 34

7. Antioch 31

<strong>8. Kankakee 30</strong>

9. Benet 28

10. Springfield 23

Others receiving votes: Rock Island 19, Machesney Park Harlem 14, Vernon Hills 11, Prairie Ridge 9, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake Central 9, Chatham Glenwood 8, Niles Notre Dame 7, Kaneland 6, Wauconda 1.

<strong>Class 5A</strong>

<strong>School Pt</strong>

1. East St. Louis (7) 80

2. Rochester (1) 75

3. Peoria 60

4. Sycamore 50

5. Providence 35

6. Sterling 34

7. Decatur MacArthur 23

(tie) Marion (1) 23

9. Morgan Park 20

10. Fenwick 19

Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 15, Highland 12, Hillcrest 12, Nazareth 8, St. Viator 8, Triad 7, Morris 6, LaSalle-Peru 5, Glenbard South 2, Metamora 1.

<strong>Class 4A</strong>

<strong>School Pts</strong>

1. Joliet Catholic (5) 94

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (5) 93

3. St. Francis 80

4. Richmond-Burton (1) 63

5. Quincy Notre Dame 43

6. Phillips 42

7. Genoa-Kingston 40

<strong>8. Coal City 39</strong>

9. Peoria Notre Dame 30

10. Mt. Zion 24

(tie) Effingham 24

Others receiving votes: Marengo 10, Johnsburg 10, Cahokia 6, Phillips 6, Macomb 5, St. Laurence 5, Stillman Valley 4, Carterville 4, <strong>Manteno 3</strong>, Canton 1, Murphysboro 1.

<strong>Class 3A</strong>

<strong>School Pts</strong>

<strong>1. Wilmington (3) 96</strong>

2. Williamsville (4) 95

3. Monticello 77

4. Princeton (1) 63

5. Tolono Unity 35

(tie) Farmington 35

7. Byron 34

8. Nashville (1) 29

9. Mt. Carmel 27

10. Montini 26

Others receiving votes: Benton 17, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12, <strong>Peotone 10</strong>, Newton 9, Carlinville 9, Fairfield 8, Fairbury Prairie Central 5, Rock Island Alleman 4, Eureka 3, DuQuoin 1.

<strong>Class 2A</strong>

<strong>School Pt</strong>

1. Decatur St. Teresa 88

2. Rockridge (1) 74

<strong>3. Bishop McNamara (5) 73</strong>

4. Maroa-Forsyth (3) 70

5. Breese Mater Dei 46

6. Sterling Newman 42

(tie) IC Catholic (2) 42

<strong>(tie) Clifton Central 42</strong>

9. Downs Tri-Valley 37

10. North-Mac 29

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 20, Bismarck-Henning 14, Pana 10, Athens 9, Rushville-Industry 6, Althoff Catholic 2, St. Edward 1.

<strong>Class 1A</strong>

<strong>School Pt</strong>

1. Moweaqua Central A&M (2) 93

2. Lena-Winslow (7) 90

3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1) 73

4. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46

5. Arcola 44

6. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 43

7. Fulton 36

8. Cumberland 33

9. Forreston (1) 21

(tie) Galena 21

Others receiving votes: Greenfield-Northwestern 20, St. Bede 14, Camp Point Central 14, Carrollton 14, Tuscola 13, Princeville 12, Dakota 8, Aurora Christian 4, Winchester West Central 3, Jacksonville Routt 2, East Dubuque 1.