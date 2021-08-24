2-Minute Drill: Back like it never left

It seems like just last month we were putting a bow on the 2020-21 prep sports season, yet we’ve already started competition for the 2021-22 school year.

Wait, that’s because we were just putting a bow on last school year just last month.

After COVID-19 delayed and jumbled last year’s schedule, we’ve begun a fall football season just four months removed from the end of last season, by far the quickest football turnaround to date. On one hand, summer workout schedules were condensed, especially for multi-sport athletes who ended summer seasons as late as mid-June and then got to offseason workouts for those sports, but on the other, the quick turnaround has allowed less time for stagnant falloff.

No matter the case, this season is here and players and coaches are embracing what’s ahead of them more than a linebacker during an Oklahoma drill.

<strong>City schools riding collective momentum</strong>

As I was doing research this summer for our football preview tab that comes out Thursday, I realized that I was a high schooler myself the last time Bishop McNamara, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Kankakee all made the playoffs the same season.

While that tidbit put my age in perspective as much as my hairline has, it also made me realize how fortunate we are this fall to see the three All-City schools riding such enthusiasm to open the season.

Bradley-Bourbonnais returns a slew of offensive talent, while Kankakee has leadership pieces in place to help talented underclassmen develop and Bishop McNamara is littered with senior experience all over the place. The Daily Journal will explore how each three teams plan to earn postseason spots, as well as the general excitement in town, in Thursday’s football preview cover story, but the eagerness in towns has already begun.

<strong>New conference, same battles</strong>

When the Sangamon Valley Conference first began dismantling a couple school years ago, the prospects of what the local football teams in the now-defunct SVC would do.

The answer ended up being simple.

Central, Dwight, Iroquois West, Momence and Watseka are now all rivals in the north division of the revamped Vermillion Valley Conference. The Comets went out of the SVC on a dominant run and hope that a totally revamped roster can keep that tradition.

But Momence took a huge step forward last year and will certainly look to continue staking a claim. Dwight and Iroquois West have young coaches still early in their tenures and further discovering the strengths of their kids, something Watseka’s first-year coach, Stephen Rigsby, is doing with the Warriors this year.

<strong>Eyes on the ICE</strong>

Wilmington finds itself in a familiar position as defending conference champions in the Illinois Central Eight, but hall of fame coach Jeff Reents knows complacency is the furthest thing the Wildcats can have on their minds.

Coal City has undergone one of the most familiar coaching transitions imaginable with defensive coordinator Francis Loughran sliding in as head coach, and the Coalers figure to make a vicious case for re-claiming the crown, while Peotone hopes that it’s ready to take the next step forward and make a serious case itself.

Reed-Custer showed in spurts last spring that this fall’s junior class could be a special one, and by the end of October, that could come to light more. The Comets are one of very few programs that have as much excitement with their summer growth as coach RJ Haines and Manteno do, while Herscher’s team is small in numbers but not passion as Dan Wetzel begins the retirement tour on his hall-of-fame career.

<strong>The curious case of the I8FA</strong>

Milford-Cissna Park has shown over the first few years of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association that the Bearcats can compete with the best of them. As more and more schools see numbers dwindle and flock to 8-man football, the field is becoming more crowded.

Thanks to established tradition and familiarity with the 8-man game, the Bearcats enter the fall as one of the favorites to take home the title once again. But perhaps the most overlooked aspect of prep football in Illinois is just how many teams we may see jumping to the 8-man game over the next handful of years.