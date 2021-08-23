BOYS SOCCER: Peotone opens its season with a dominant showing against McNamara on the road

KANKAKEE — Peotone’s boys soccer team may have finished the shortened spring season on a four-game losing streak last April, but that didn’t hinder its squad from starting out the fall season strong, as the Blue Devils walked away with a 6-3 victory over Bishop McNamara Monday evening on the road.

“It was imperative to come out and make a statement, especially with how last spring ended,” said Blue Devils coach Justin Meyers. “...We ended up dropping the last few games last season and so if you come out with a dud then the morale would have been low. So to come out and have a good showing was huge for us.”

Knowing that they wanted to put last season behind them, Peotone was determined to strike early against McNamara. The Blue Devils seemed to be the aggressors early on as they took shot after shot, but none got past first-time Irish goalkeeper Michael Brieske. The freshman goalkeeper did his absolute best to slow down a cohesive Peotone offense that took 10 shots in the first half.

No matter how close each squad got to putting one in the back of the net, neither team seemed to have the momentum on its side as both teams were held scoreless 25 minutes into the first half. In fact, it wasn’t until around 13 minutes remaining in the first half when the goals started to pile on. Junior midfielder Yosef Abdeh scored the match’s first goal for Peotone off an incredible assist by Scott Galbreath on a corner kick pass.

Then, just five minutes later, Blue Devil teammate Wil Graffeo drained in a header off an assist by Kyle Coners, which ultimately gave Peotone a commanding 2-0 lead that they wound up taking into halftime.

“I thought the guys were hungry and there was a lot of the unknown with so many new faces on our offense, but things were clicking,” Meyers said.

Riding the high momentum gained in the first half, Peotone nearly put the game out of reach by taking advantage of newly inserted-goalkeeper Curran Smith, who started the entire second half behind the net for the Irish. The Blue Devils’ offense only got better after McNamara’s adjustment to its keeper as Gino Petrizzi, Niko Balaskas, and Dylan Lattz added three-straight unanswered goals to put the Blue Devils up 5-0 with around 13 minutes remaining in the second half.

Yet that’s when Bishop McNamara started to come alive, as Carter Heinrich put the Irish on the board from a free kick at midfield to trim Peotone’s lead to four.

The Blue Devils quickly responded with another goal of their own when Balaskas scored his second goal of the evening off an attempted tip save from keeper Smith to bring Peotone’s lead back to five.

“It was the first game of the season and so I just wanted to show out,” Balaskas said. “I wanted to do what’s best for our team and I thought we did a good job communicating on the field.”

Despite trailing 6-1 late, the Irish did their best to finish the match strong by scoring the match’s final two goals after Jackson Mills and Nikolas Acevedo went back-to-back before the final whistle blew. As a result, Peotone begins the new season 1-0 while Bishop McNamara kicks off newly hired head coach Alex Acevedo’s Irish coaching career with a tough loss at home.

“I think my team learned some things about communication and how to use the width of the field to create chances,” coach Acevedo said. “I think too many times my guys were trying to play catch with their feet directly instead of using the grass...they were trying to be too perfect and this game isn’t always like that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Balaskas led the Blue Devils by scoring a team-high two goals and one assist. Abdeh, Graffeo, Lattz, and Petrizzi each added one score each.

Acevedo, Heinrich and Mills all tallied scores to lead the Irish with one goal each.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Peotone (1-0) returns home to face Kankakee on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. while Bishop McNamara (0-1) will look to snag its first win on the road against Hoopeston next Monday at the same time.