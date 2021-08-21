Momence to host inaugural Doug Wellenreiter Memorial Game

Daily Journal Staff Report

Lucas Smith, a 2002 Momence graduate, will be conducting an alumni baseball game to honor the late, great Redskin baseball coach Doug Wellenreiter, who served as the team’s head coach from 1991-2014 and died of COVID-19 last fall.

Because Wellenreiter’s death came at a time when COVID-19 cases spiked, many of his former players weren’t able to pay proper tribute. The game allow some of those former players to pay their respects in a unique way.

“Coach Wellenreiter was the face of the game of baseball in Momence that spanned three decades,” Smith said. “This game will be an opportunity for those that played for, worked and befriended coach, to pay tribute. And what better way to do it then playing the game he loved at the ballpark he managed at?”

The event is set to take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Momence’s baseball diamond, where there will be concessions and a split the pot that will go toward the Momence junior and high school baseball programs.

The game itself will feature two teams made up by 25 former Redskin baseball players spanning from 1991-2007.

Smith said the hope is to make this the first of many memorial games in Wellenreiter’s honor.