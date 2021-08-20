Three Bobcats tie for medalist honors in their golf win over Grant Park

Daily Journal Staff Report

<strong>FRIDAY</strong>

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 157, Grant Park 191

The Bobcats finished in a three-way tie for medalist honors as Jack Hayhurst, Vinny Messana and Brandon Moffitt all shot 39s to finish with the top score of the evening. Jake Graniczny shot a 40.

Trey Boecker shot a team-low 40 to lead the Dragons.

Keeton Lacer posted a 49, and Cade Lacer and Evan Suprenat both carded 52s.

<strong>THURSDAY</strong>

BOYS GOLF

Watseka 177, Iroquois West 183, Hoopeston 189, St. Anne 202, Milford 219

Jordan Schroeder shot a meet-best 38 to help lead the Warriors improve to 5-1 overall. Austin Marcier notched a 44, followed by Hagen Hoy (47) and Zach Hickman (48).

The Raiders shot strong with each of their top-four golfers notching scores under 50. Kyler Meentz led the squad with a 44, one less shot than teammate Damon Fowler. Ivan Munoz and Kamden Kimmel each totaled 47s.

Tyler Balthazor’s 47 led St. Anne.

The Cardinals rounded their score card out with a 50 from Anthony Blake, a 51 from Ryan Sirois and a 54 from Michael Savoie.

Milford’s Adin Portwood shot a team-low 46, followed by Rj Mann who tallied a 51. Salym Estes fired a 58 and Jace Boyer rounded out the Bearcats with a 64.

Manteno 185, Wilmington 222

Manteno drove past Wilmington with all four of its top scorers tallying cards under 50. Jayson Singleton led the Panthers with 43, a stroke ahead of Brody Shepard. Wes Dwyer, Jace Nikonchuk and Reece Rewarts all carded 49’s.

Patrick Robbins notched to only score under 50 for the Wildcats, totaling a 47 for a team-best. Aaron Burkley shot a 54, followed by Evan Geiss (60) and Colby Lowery (61).

Dwight 189, Tri-Point 244

The Trojans improved to 1-1 on the season with a 55-stroke victory over the Chargers. Jack Groves paced Dwight with a 45, one less stroke than teammate Reid Gall. Dane Halpin added a 47 while Dawson Carr notched a 50.

Dominick Carrera finished as the only Charger under 60, shooting a 46 to lead the squad. The rest of Tri-Point’s scorecard was filled by Cole Bruner (63), Coltyn Dohe (67) and Dom Braumen (68).

Peotone 173, Streator 177

Peotone edged Streator by four strokes to snag an Illinois Central Eight Conference match victory. Miles Heflin snagged medalist honors with a meet-low 40 to lead the Blue Devils. Connor Janik finished with a 41, four strokes better than teammate Joe Hasse. Michael O’Connor carded a 47.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 205, Iroquois West 222, St. Anne 54

Watseka picked up the win thanks to Jasmine Essington who shot a team-best 47. Allie Hoy finished two-shots behind Essington while Caitlin Corzine added a 56. Layla Holohan shot a 57.

The Raiders were led by Adelyn Sharp who shot a 48. McKinley Tilstra tallied a 56 and Destiny Thomas and Kiernan Tammen each added 59’s.

Anna Hagan shot a 54 to lead a valiant solo-effort for the Bearcats.

Pontiac 181, Ottawa Township 221, Coal City N/A

Kaylee Kennell carded a team-best 56 to lead the Coalers. Jocie Widlowski added a 62 and Dakota Clubb recorded a 68.

Roanoke 232, Dwight 240, Seneca 242

The Trojans finished eight strokes back of first-place finisher Roanoke. Kendahl Weller paced Dwight with a 53, followed by Sophia Anderson (58), Darien Guyer (64) and Murphy Connolly (64).