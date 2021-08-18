GOLF: IW girls top Watseka in tiebreaker; Beecher, Grant Park boys earn wins

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois West 199, Watseka 199, Beecher 208

After the Raiders and Warriors finished in a tie at the top with their four scorers, a fifth scorer was determined to break the tie, with the Raiders’ Jaidyn Ashline’s 63 giving Iroquois West the win, and their total 199 came from Adelyn Scharp (44), McKinley Tilstra (47), Destiny Thomas (50) and Kiernan Tammen (58).

Allie Hoy shot a 43 to not only lead Watseka, but all golfers. The Warriors also got a 49 from Jasmine Essington, a 53 from Caitlin Corzine and a 54 from Layla Holohan.

Beecher was led by Makenzie Krupa (46) and followed by Grace Shepard (52), Tabatha Gregory (54) and Madelyne Oppenhuis (56).

BOYS GOLF

Beecher 161, Watseka 170, Iroquois West 176

The Bobcats continued their winning ways to open the season, with Jack Hayhurst’s 38 leading all scorers. Vinny Messana shot a 40, Jake Graniczny shot a 41, and Brandon Moffit and Andrew Hering each shot a 42 for Beecher.

Watseka’s Zach Hickman finished a shot off the lead with a 39, one stroke ahead of teammate Jordan Schroeder. Austin Marcier shot a 45, and Hagen Hoy and Brayden Ketchum each added a 46.

Kyler Meents’ 41 led Iroquois West, who also took scores from Damon Fowler (44), Evan Izquierdo (45) and Ivan Munoz (46).

Grant Park 183, Donovan 210, St. Anne 215

The Dragons picked up a victory in Twin Valley Conference action at Shewami Country Club on Wednesday, led by Trey Boecker’s 35. Keaton Lacer shot a 47, Cade Lacer shot a 50 and Jasper Cansler added a 51.

Dalton Anderson led Donovan with a 46 and was followed by Weston Lareau (52), Griffin Walters (55) and Jacob Onnen (57).

Tyler Balthazor was the Cardinals’ leader on the day with a 48. Anthony Blake shot a 50, Michael Savoie shot a 53, and Jackson Leggott fired a 64.