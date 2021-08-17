ROUNDUP: Boilermakers boys open conference golf season victorious, Manteno wins non-con triangular

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 181, Bolingbrook 201

The Boilermakers picked up their first win on the young season in their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener. Alex Prairie’s 42 led the squad, a stroke ahead of Thomas Offill. Luke Tsilis and Anthony Chouinard each added a 48 to the scorecard.

Manteno 175, Grant Park 183, Momence 225

The Panthers picked up their first win of the year in a nonconference triangular at Aspen Ridge in Bourbonnais on Tuesday. Grant Park’s Trey Boecker earned his second individual win in as many days with a 33.

Manteno was paced by Jace Nikonchuk’s 41, followed by Brody Shepard (42), Carter McCormick (44) and a 48 apiece from Jayson Singleton and Wes Dwyer.

After Boecker’s best-of-show 33, the Dragons’ scorecard was filled by Evan Suprenant (49), Jasper Cansler (50) and Keaton Lacer (51).

Momence got a pair of sub-50s from Damon Cox (48) and Owen Bramer (49). Mason Duran shot a 62, and Calvin Bishir shot a 66.

Salt Fork 213, Milford 218, Cissna Park 227

The Bearcats hosted a three-way meeting of Vermillion Valley Conference foes and took second on the evening. Milford’s Adin Portwood joined Salt Fork’s Sam Pearman to split medalist honors (49). The Bearcats also got a 53 from RJ Mann.