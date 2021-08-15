Six Muskies earn All-NABF World Series honors

The Beecher Muskies might have come up short in their ultimate goal of winning the National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series earlier this month, but half a dozen Muskies were given high honors from the NABF on Thursday.

Pitchers Bryce Shafer and Steve Styck joined catcher Marty Coyle, first baseman Owen Jackson, second baseman Ian Sanders and outfielder Andrew Olszewski on the NABF All-World Series team.

Shafer fanned 13 batters and allowed two hits during six innings in the Muskies’ 8-0 win against the Brunswick (Md.) Orioles. Styck fanned nine hitters and allowed one earned run on four hits when the Muskies defeated the Brooklyn Sports Fever (Melville, N.Y.) 5-1.

Coyle had a .500 batting average with four RBIs in three runs during the Muskies’ four games in the World Series. Jackson had a pair of three-hit games and a .438 batting average, and Sanders posted a .308 average at the series. Olszewski scored a run in all four games.