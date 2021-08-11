Bishop McNamara welcomes new coaches in volleyball, boys and girls soccer

For the first time in recent memory, there will be multiple changes to the coaching staff of Bishop McNamara athletics, as the Fighting Irish have welcomed three new head coaches in boys and girls soccer and volleyball.

The turnover came after four-year head boys and girls soccer coach Marty Ruberry decided to resign in order to spend more time with his family and six-year head volleyball coach George Hagemaster opted to take a new coaching position at Plainfield South.

“Both Rubbery and Hagemaster had different things change in their lives,” Bishop McNamara athletic director Aaron Hamilton said. “Both individuals didn’t want to leave. It was just one of those things where they had things change in their lives, and so you have to move forward.”

The Irish have opted to promote assistant volleyball coach Ryan Thomas and hired Alex Acevedo to take over the boys soccer program. Both sports just saw their seasons open with the official start of fall practices Monday.

Thomas is set to take on his first head coaching position at the high school level after previously serving the Irish for the past five years in various roles, such as being Hagemaster’s assistant and spending time as both the head freshman and junior varsity coach.

“As much as it sucks to see Hagemaster go, it felt extremely nice to know that the past five years have paid off,” Thomas said. “Going from the freshman and junior varsity coach to then the varsity assistant coach, it was nice to know it all added up and contributed to my promotion.”

Being that Thomas already is familiar with the program, Hamilton noted it was a no-brainer decision to promote him, given all the hard work Thomas has spent during the past five seasons with the team.

“For him, he already has knowledge of the program and the knowledge of the girls on what they can and can’t do,” Hamilton said. “I think that will be a huge benefit for him to get off to the right start this upcoming season.”

Before spending the past five seasons under Hagemaster, Thomas coached the girls freshman volleyball team at Queen of Peace in Burbank (2014-15) and was the head freshman boys coach at Lincoln-Way Central in fall 2015.

He also has playing experience during his days at Marist High School in Chicago and one year of college volleyball at Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.

Last year, the Irish finished 8-5 in the Metro Suburban Conference and 10-6 overall, which ultimately helped them secure their first conference title since 1984. With the momentum of the program only trending upward during the past few seasons, Thomas said he hopes to build off Hagemaster’s foundation, especially given he has a strong core of seniors led by Jacqueline Allaway and Emma Valant.

“We definitely got the program to where we wanted it to be, and last year’s results proved it,” Thomas said. “... We are going to try [to] build off the success last year. We aren’t going to change much.”

The boys soccer program will be entering a minor rebuild under newly acquired head coach Acevedo after having gone just 3-5 overall last season. According to Hamilton, Acevedo was the clear-cut candidate to help bring a spark to the boys program.

“Acevedo is going to bring a lot of enthusiasm to our program, and he’s really excited to get going,” Hamilton said. “Hopefully, his enthusiasm will draw some interest into our boys soccer program and get people to attend our games. He’s going to be a great addition to the program because his knowledge of the game is excellent.”

Although Acevedo has been coaching recreational league soccer since 1995, this season will mark the first time he’ll take the helm at the high school level. Similarly to Thomas with volleyball, Acevedo has previous experience coaching within the area from his time as an assistant soccer coach for Reed-Custer from 2000-02. He knows all about the Kankakee vs. Bishop McNamara rivalry dating back to his playing days as a Kays graduate in 1994.

“I want to do right by these kids in the best way that I can,” Acevedo said. “I feel like I’ve been given a great opportunity, and I just hope that everyone can be patient with the team.”

As much as Acevedo has planned to help turn McNamara’s soccer program around, he knows it’s not going to happen overnight, especially given he’s looking at about an 11-man roster heading into this season.

“We need to be tough, and I want these kids to develop that mental attitude where we aren’t going to let an opposing team come into our house and push us around,” Acevedo said. “Unfortunately, the seniors and juniors probably won’t see it, but by the time the underclassmen are seniors, I think we will be a force to be reckoned with within the soccer community.”

All good things come with time, and no one believes in Acevedo more than Hamilton, who said he was blown away by Acevedo during the interview process because of his vision for the years to come.

{p dir=”ltr”}“When I met with him the first time and interviewed him, I not only liked his enthusiasm but his organization for how he plans to run things from his ideas of practice to how to keep kids involved in the game,” Hamilton said.

Along with the additions of Thomas and Acevedo, the Irish will be reuniting with Chuck Goranson, who is set to become the girls soccer coach later this spring after having last served for the Irish’s girls team from 2011-14.