Beecher Muskies' season ends with heartbreaking NABF quarterfinals loss

After riding their momentum from an unprecedented regular season, the Beecher Muskies entered last weekend’s National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series on fire and stayed hot, winning all three of their pool play games before seeing their flames extinguished in the form of a 6-5 loss to the Berea Blue Sox in the NABF quarterfinals in Battle Creek, Mich., on Saturday.

The Blue Sox opened the game’s scoring with a three-run top of the third, but the Muskies quickly countered with four runs in the bottom of the frame. After the Blue Sox tied it in the fourth, they broke free for single runs in each of the seventh and eighth innings.

Marty Coyle’s ninth-inning single drove in Jacob Bulthuis and put the tying run on base before the Sox shut the door and recorded the final two outs.

Owen Jackson led the Muskies at the dish with a 3-for-5 day that included a double, a run and an RBI. Mark Dye doubled, singled and drove in a run. Kendall King and Bulthuis each had a single and an RBI, and Bulthuis also scored twice. Andrew Olszewski singled and scored. Todd Sippel also had a hit.

Brandon Dubois allowed four runs in five innings (one earned) on seven hits.

The Muskies finished the season with a 35-4 record and a 29-3 record in the regular season, a new team record.