Muskies advance to NABF World Series quarterfinals

Daily Journal Staff Report

The Beecher Muskies have had arguably its best season ever, and that magic is continuing on at this year’s National Amateur Baseball Federation World Series in Battle Creek Mich., where the Muskies won their first three games to win their pool and advance to Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

The Muskies opened the tournament Thursday afternoon with a narrow 2-1 victory over the South Bend Royals. Kyle Iwinski went five solid innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and seven strikeouts to earn the victory, with Dan Truesdale and Alex Dobrzeniecki combining for a scoreless sixth inning to bridge the gap to Corey Schultz, who earned the save with a perfect seventh.

The Muskies got both of their runs off of an error, when Josiah Zamora and Andrew Olszewski crossed the plate. Zamora had a pair of hits, as did Jacob Bulthuis.

In Thursday’s second game, Bryce Shafer was dominant, fanning 13 Brunswick Orioles and allowing just two hits over six shutout innings in the Muskies’ 8-0 victory, with Truesdale coming in with a perfect seventh.

Marty Coyle and Owen Jackson each had three-hit days for the Muskies. Coyle added a double, two runs and two RBIs, while Jackson contributed two runs and an RBI. Zamora and Ian Sanders each had two hits.

The Muskies wrapped up a perfect trip through their pool Friday with a 5-1 win over the Brooklyn Sports Fever. Steve Styck struck out nine and allowed an earned run over four scattered hits in six innings before Schultz closed the door with two punchouts in the seventh.

Coyle added three more hits, scored and drove in a run. Olszewski had a hit and an RBI and scored twice. Kendall King singled, scored and drove in a pair.

The Muskies advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m., central time against the Buffalo Diesel, with a win putting them in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday.