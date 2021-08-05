OAK offering sports physicals Saturday

OAK Orthopedics will be offering sports physicals for local student-athletes entering grades five and seven through 12 on Saturday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bradley office, 400 S. Kennedy Drive.

The cost will be cash-only payments of $20, with proceeds going back to the athletic department of the student-athlete’s school. Student-athletes will need to bring completed IHSA or IESA forms, complete with parent signatures. IHSA forms can be found at ihsa.org, and some local high schools offer them on their websites. For IESA student-athletes, the form can be found at iesa.org and some school websites.

“Dedicated to the health of our local athletic community, our team of experts at OAK Orthopedics is proud to offer sports physicals to help keep our area student-athletes safe and performing at their best,” said Michael J. Corcoran, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at OAK Orthopedics. “Our 2019 sports physical event raised $7,800 in proceeds for area schools, and we are grateful for the opportunity to volunteer our time and expertise to benefit our local athletic community.”

For more information or to schedule an appointment with one of the orthopedic specialists at OAK Orthopedics, call 815-928-8050. Masks are required at entry.